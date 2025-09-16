As a TI, I take this “threat” by Pam Bondi personally. It is hate speech, and very threatening for millions of targeted individuals captured by the wicked Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAPs). It sounds to us like a direct and familiar threat and we are triggered.

“WE will absolutely target you and go after you if you are targeting

ANYONE with hate speech - ANYTHING…and that’s across the aisle - and there is no place - especially now, especially after what happened with Charlie…” Pam Bondi

I will admit that I’ve had a very uneasy feeling about punishing the vile commie leftists who are threatening us - and having them lose their jobs or even being silenced. I know they do need to get the message that there are consequences to such such hideous threats and vile rhetoric, but I honestly don’t know what those consequences should be…are there degrees? Specifics? I don’t have the time to deeply ponder the issue, but, I’m not completely comfortable about it all - knowing that any of the retaliatory tactics we’re seeing, will certainly at some point, be used against us all. And yes, I know, those tactics have already been mercilessly used against us for years…so why do I still have a problem with it…? Change my mind?

So, here we are…and here we go…I knew this was coming, but I wasn’t sure what might trigger this next authoritarian move. They will “absolutely target us” to protect the pedophiles, Big pHARMa and our greatest ally…and any criticism coming at them…

Looks like “both sides of the aisle” are not about to let any crisis go to waste…



The next moves are always so predictable with these screeching, worn-out kitchen ‘cabinets’…crazy how quickly they’ve turned into junk drawers…with a few exceptions, the cabinet members in this new administration are so disappointing.

I’m a free speech absolutist, I guess, so, NO, Pam... "direct threats and inciting violence" is where I draw the line…I think?

So, Pam, do tell…how soon will we be “targeted” for “noticing?” Very soon, I’m sure. I’d better get my hyperbolic rants out there real soon…

And…

Who decides what counts as hate speech?

Will we get a sample list?

What punishment will follow?

And with each new election cycle, will the party in power get to expand or redefine it?

If so, how long before we lose the freedom to speak on anything at all?



How long before the FEDs show up for a post on social media?

I don’t expect Blondie to be capable of answering any of those questions…without looking them up…

We’ll be needing some heavy treads on our high heels to navigate this slippery slope…



Are we sure that Blondi actually passed the bar?

Oh, sorry, I almost forgot - we are lawless and post-constitutional now…

My cerebral hard drive has reached its maximum limit…and I have to forget stuff to let any new information in…maybe I need a dose of DMT to clear out my head…make some space? It is a great escape and it does mess with targeting incidents…but yikes!

Sorry…where were we? What else…

Apologies to our forefathers…?

Rant until you can’t, my frenzzz…..