Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
17h

Seems like it would be a major target though…why would they make it so public?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
18h

Fish in a barrel scenario? They all get "taken out" for show, but in real life ... they are rewarded for their war crimes & crimes against humanity. Some memorial will be built in their honor, history will be written as if they are true heros. Then they will enjoy the rest of their lives in a luxury underground base that was built with our tax paying dollars. Can we confirm they are REAL humans? .. I get Draco vibes. Just sayin.

Meanwhile, up top on surface earth, AI will take over all military call scenarios because we know AI runs the drones already & the east coast drones were just a "flex" to show us what they've got.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture