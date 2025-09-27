Hegseth has ordered top generals and admirals from around the world to gather for an urgent meeting at Quantico, south of the Pentagon, next Tuesday morning.
800 flag officers? MMMMMMMMMM.....Kay
Anyone want to spit ball on this unprecedented gathering…?
Could it be a purge of the traitors…?
Tribunals…I’d be here for that…
Intel on an EMP attack?
Ai/Atlas? I admit, that would be my fave…Ai/Atlas goes behind the sun next week…
https://x.com/IntelSGM/status/1971475029553709189
Air and Space Forces Magazine article…always a good place to peruse…
https://www.airandspaceforces.com/hegseth-urgent-meeting-top-generals-admirals/
https://x.com/ThomasBavaria1/status/1971659702334640380
or…maybe…
Israel threatens China…? That would be some high drama…
https://x.com/ptaczek/status/1971675638794015004
Chrisje klompemans on X spitballs…
Here is a summary of my three reasons why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth might have summoned all the generals and admirals to Quantico, ranked from most likely to least believable:
1. **The Great Purge (Most Likely):** Hegseth is preparing a massive reorganization of military leadership, aimed at rooting out disloyalty, inefficiency, or corruption. This aligns with the current political climate and the Trump administration’s actions to align the military with their “America First” agenda.
2. **A Secret War Plan (Moderately Likely):** Hegseth and the Trump administration are preparing for an imminent conflict or major military operation, possibly international or domestic, which requires secret and urgent coordination.
3. **A Giant War Game Simulation (Least Likely):** Hegseth is organizing a massive war game simulation to test new doctrines and strategies, although this scenario is less likely given the serious context of the other options.
4th option to me personally, very unlikely, Atlas 3I comet thingie...
Many in the UK have been notified that military exercises will be taking place next week. Be prepared for aircraft flying late and over the weekend.
Their puppet masters have told them they must attack Iran? Next week? Can we trust who might really be behind the attacks that took place to trigger this? What say you, BB? Is this from YOUR intel? I’m sure this Israel First admin will just assume you are telling the truth…👇
something to keep an eye on…
Seems like it would be a major target though…why would they make it so public?
Fish in a barrel scenario? They all get "taken out" for show, but in real life ... they are rewarded for their war crimes & crimes against humanity. Some memorial will be built in their honor, history will be written as if they are true heros. Then they will enjoy the rest of their lives in a luxury underground base that was built with our tax paying dollars. Can we confirm they are REAL humans? .. I get Draco vibes. Just sayin.
Meanwhile, up top on surface earth, AI will take over all military call scenarios because we know AI runs the drones already & the east coast drones were just a "flex" to show us what they've got.