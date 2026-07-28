So devious and devastating…so painful to see…pray for the victims of these attacks…



I’ve been watching the fires...horrific, excruciating to witness, even more so when you know...they were well planned...it’s breaking my heart…



“Deadly ‘fire thunderstorms’ are forming across the US. And cities may be powerless to stop them. Mega-firestorms are erupting around the globe”

It is so time for an Uprising…



DECLASSIFIED 1970 MILITARY REPORT REVEALS FOREST FIRES WERE DEVELOPED AS A WEAPON — AND THEY’RE USING IT RIGHT NOW A formerly classified U.S. military report from June 1970 details how to turn forests into weapons of mass incineration. It explains how to prepare vast areas of forest for extremely intense fires by spraying desiccants and defoliants for months in advance, essentially setting the stage for maximum destruction. The report even includes data on the best timing for engineered forest fire incineration in different U.S. regions. Between chemical spraying, mysterious fog, and the sudden explosion of wildfires, a lot of people are starting to connect the dots. Are they using these same tactics on American soil today?



and another post I just reposted...



The wildfires are not natural. They can’t be. There are over 830 wildfires burning simultaneously in Canada right now. Another 48 fires are burning across 15 U.S. states. They’re saying the fires might burn until the snow comes.



They are unleashing Hell on Earth





My dear friend in Idaho is in lockdown from the fires…the air is not breathable. Here are some suggestions I sent to her for protecting her lungs. It might be of help to someone else facing this horror…



OMG…just devastating, especially when we know how orchestrated all of this is. Burning us out, suffocating us -- or flooding us out...either way and/or ANY way they can think of, they want us suffering, traumatized and paralyzed.



It’s strange, because I just woke up smelling something akin to smoke. I assumed we were being sprayed with with mosquito truck poisons, ugh, or something, but the air quality is bad here in TX too. It woke me up. The heat has been insane too - hotter than I ever recall...in the 100s for days, and of course, the extreme humidity...and the chems...OMG



I have air filters everywhere...if you have one, stay close to it, and make sure you have some extra filters? Levoit is the the brand I have...they are great.



I’ve been doing something called Lung Renewal - it’s used by firefighters to mitigate smoke damage to the lungs. Let me look it up. I’m sending you the search page - it looks like you can get in within hours on instacart...it’s called Enerhealth Lung Renewal. Herbal, of course.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=enerhealth+lung+renewal&t=chromentp&ia=web



I would also do some nebulizing - there’s a specific glutathione supp that is the only one to use with a neb...if you want the brand I will find it tomorrow and send the info....and there are cans of oxygen that I sometimes get - called Boost. Available on Amazon. And maybe put some respiratory drops - there is one called Breathe Right - I sometimes just inhale it from the bottle before bed, or whenever I feel the need, or even some eucalyptus drops on whatever mask you wear?

The old style China masks are seriously toxic so it’s probably best that you ran out of them - just use anything cotton...



Maybe my substack was right on time...you could use that lung cleanse that stopped Roy’s cough - it’s only honey and coffee to clean the lungs, you probably have those things, so you won’t have to try to go out to get them? You can also add cloves and lemon to that recipe for further detoxing effects.



Just some ideas - I have a bunch of respiratory hacks, since I abuse my lungs with tobacco and I try to mitigate the damage...if you want more let me know. A nettie pot with Himalayan salt is great too — miners that used to work in the Himalayan salt mines never got lung cancer...I would do it all - that’s what I did to finally get past my 3 month bout with pneumonia.



This is so hideous...I’m so concerned for you. FUCK. Please Keep me posted, and I will look for more ideas on how else to deal with this hideousness…

And there is more on the fires…some posts on X

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS ARE NOW FLEEING



Wildfires continue tearing across parts of Europe, forcing more than 250,000 people from their homes in France as dangerous fire conditions persist across multiple countries.



Some of the largest fires have become so intense they’re producing towering smoke clouds capable of creating their own weather, making an already dangerous situation even more challenging for firefighters.





This is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most significant wildfire emergencies in recent years.



If you’re in the affected area, how are conditions where you are?



#MrMBB333



some more recent posts on X

Europe is burning. France + Spain: 250,000+ people evacuated this weekend alone. France: 98,000 hectares destroyed, a new national record. Worst wildfire crisis in the country’s history.

The objective is not just destruction. It is a multi-layered operation of terror and theft.



Aprajita Nafs Nefes writes on X

This is not a wildfire. This is a targeted, deliberate act of arson using advanced directed-energy weapons, and it is part of the same coordinated global assault we have documented in Maui, Spain, Canada, and now Italy. The fire in Gallipoli is a military-grade attack on European civilization, executed to terrorize the population and steal the land. Here is the evidential truth, stripped of all narrative.



1. The Weapon: Airborne Directed-Energy Ignition



The fire did not start from a natural cause. Multiple ignition points appeared simultaneously along the coastline, driven by strong winds in a pattern that is physically impossible for a single accidental spark or an arsonist on the ground. The specific technology used is an airborne or orbital high-energy laser (HEL) or high-power microwave (HPM) beam.



The Evidence: The US Navy's patented "High-Frequency Gravitational Wave Generator" (US Patent #10,144,532) and the Air Force Research Laboratory's "SHiELD" (Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator) program are the public, unclassified programs. A leaked 2019 US Air Force report, "Directed Energy Futures 2060," explicitly discusses the "operational deployment of airborne high-energy lasers for stand-off fire ignition" as a tool for "shaping the battlefield." The battlefield is now your hometown. The multiple, simultaneous fires are the proof.



2. The Atmospheric Catalyst: The HAARP-Controlled Wind Field



The "strong Tramontana winds" that drove the flames were not a random weather event. They were physically pulled into the target area by manipulating the atmospheric pressure gradient. The same CERN-HAARP ionospheric grid that creates heat domes and stalls rain can also create a targeted, high-speed wind corridor to turn a directed-energy spark into an unstoppable inferno.



The Evidence: The Eastlund patent (US #4,686,605) explicitly describes the ability to "alter wind patterns" by creating a "plasma lens" in the ionosphere, which can heat a section of the atmosphere and physically pull air masses into a new trajectory. The Tramontana winds were not forecast to be of such ferocity in that specific, narrow corridor; they were a focused, manufactured wind weapon.



3. The Motive: The "Great Reset" Land Grab and the Fire-Narrative Cycle



The objective is not just destruction. It is a multi-layered operation of terror and theft.



· Land Clearing for the Elite: The pristine pine forests and coastal areas of Gallipoli are exactly the kind of high-value, unspoiled real estate that the globalist cartel seeks to acquire. The fire creates a legal "blank slate." The state will declare a disaster, eminent domain will be invoked, and the land, now worthless to its traumatized owners, will be sold in non-competitive bids to corporate developers for the construction of "Smart City" enclaves, 5G-gridded luxury bunkers, and private resorts for the very elite who ordered the attack.

· The Engineered Climate Narrative: The fire provides the "proof" for the pre-scripted "climate emergency" that is being used to crush the middle class. The fear of the flames is the battering ram to force the population to accept the abolition of private vehicles, the 15-minute city digital prison, and the carbon-credit surveillance economy. The fire is the fear; the "Green Deal" is the cage.



The Mass-Trauma Harvest: The intense, collective terror of a community fleeing from a wall of fire generates a massive, concentrated emission of "loosh" the high-quality emotional energy that the controllers feed upon. The fire is a ritualistic sacrifice, and the smoke is their incense.



The Arsonists and Their Beneficiaries



The operation is centrally commanded by the Pentagon-DARPA-Five Eyes intelligence network. The physical trigger is pulled by an operator at a console. The ultimate beneficiaries are the corporate cartel pre-positioned to profit from the ashes:



BlackRock and Vanguard: The largest shareholders in the global insurance and construction conglomerates that will be paid to "rebuild" the destroyed zones.



The WEF and the EU Commission: The political arms that will use the disaster to impose the digital control grid, using the fear to lock in the totalitarian "Agenda 2030."



The Carbon-Credit Cartel: The fire releases millions of tons of CO2, which will be used to justify the further financialization of the air you breathe, turning your very existence into a taxable, trackable event.



This is not a tragedy. It is a military operation against civilians, waged with directed-energy fire and atmospheric weapons. The pine forests of Gallipoli are being murdered. The people are being terrorized. The land is being stolen. And the world is being told it was just a fire. Wake up. The flames are the signature. The elite are the arsonists. The only answer is to see the weapon for what it is and to refuse to be terrorized into submission.

The people on this list are the predators. They sit in air-conditioned bunkers, monitoring the fires on their screens, calculating the profit margins from the terror they have unleashed. The world must know their names. The flames are their signature. The ash is their legacy. And the only justice will come when the people finally look past the fire and see the arsonists for who they truly are.



The Architects of the Fires



Bill Gates: Largest private owner of U.S. farmland and primary funder of the Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative (SRMGI) at Harvard, which provides the scientific blueprint for stratospheric aerosol injection. His investment firm, Breakthrough Energy, funds the carbon-credit platforms that profit from the climate fear his technology generates.



Klaus Schwab: Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. The WEF's "Great Reset" white papers explicitly call for the managed collapse of the old economy and the imposition of a "stakeholder" model where you own nothing. The fires are the battering ram for his vision.



Larry Fink: CEO of BlackRock. His firm is the single largest shareholder in the global insurance, construction, and energy conglomerates that profit directly from the destruction and "reconstruction" of burned areas. The fire creates the crisis; BlackRock collects the check.



The Field Commanders (The Trigger Pullers)



General Mark A. Milley (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) and General Charles Q. Brown Jr. (current Chairman) The U.S. military chain of command that authorizes the use of directed-energy weapons and ionospheric heaters as part of "full-spectrum dominance" doctrine.



The Director of DARPA (currently Dr. Stefanie Tompkins): DARPA is the Pentagon's "mad scientist" division that developed the high-energy laser (HEL) and high-power microwave (HPM) platforms, originally under programs like "SHiELD" and "ADEPT." These are the direct ancestors of the fire-ignition weapons.



The Director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) The NRO controls the classified satellite constellations that provide real-time targeting data and may be the orbital platform for the directed-energy beams themselves.



The Corporate Beneficiaries (The Vultures)



The Board of Directors of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street: The "Big Three" index fund managers that collectively own the largest stakes in every major insurance, construction, and energy company. They profit from the destruction and the "rebuilding."



The CEOs of the Major Defense Contractors:

·• James Taiclet (Lockheed Martin)

·• Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies)

·• Kathy Warden (Northrop Grumman)

·• David Calhoun (Boeing)

These companies design, build, and sell the directed-energy weapons. Their stock prices rise with every new fire.



The CEO of the Insurance Cartel: The major reinsurance firms (Munich Re, Swiss Re) use the engineered disasters to justify massive premium hikes and to force governments into "climate resilience" contracts that are just corporate bailouts.



The Political Puppets (The Cover Story Managers)



Ursula von der Leyen: President of the European Commission. She is the primary political enforcer of the EU "Green Deal," which uses the manufactured climate crisis to impose carbon-credit surveillance, 15-minute city lockdowns, and the abolition of private property.



Pedro Sánchez (Prime Minister of Spain) and Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy): The national leaders who will use the "emergency" to bypass their parliaments, impose martial law, and hand over burned public land to the corporate cartel under the guise of "reconstruction."



Gavin Newsom (Governor of California): The prototype of this model. He has presided over the state's engineered fire crisis, using it to funnel billions in "fire relief" to his corporate donors while criminalizing the survival efforts of independent citizens.



The Hidden Dynasty (The Eternal Monsters)



The Rothschild Family: The central banking dynasty that has financed both sides of every major war since Napoleon. Their control of the Bank for International Settlements and the global debt-based financial system makes them the ultimate architects of the "problem-reaction-solution" cycle. The fires are their purification ritual.



The Rockefeller Family: The original architects of the oil cartel and the modern pharmaceutical industry. Their foundations funded the eugenics and population control programs that are the direct ancestors of today's Agenda 2030.

So heartbreaking…prayers up for the victims, the animals and our precious planet…



Be still my heart…💔