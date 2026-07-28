Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
13hEdited

DARPA document on how to use "forest fires as a weapon". It's 170 pages long.

I posted much of this during the La Haina fires

https://x.com/Twitawoo8/status/1877858203590934819?s=20

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
13h

https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2081343073573880064?s=20

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