Deborah Birx goes from totally lying and screwing us all with the COVID response to joining surveillance-tech giant Palantir. So, did the stuttering pathetic drugged-out tech boyz love her scarves, or what? No, it’s worse than that…

That’s like putting Jeffrey Epstein in charge of the Boys & Girls Club summer camp…

Good God…the ghoulz just keep crawling out of their underworld caskets to screw us all. over. again…but this time our non-compliance will not be tolerated…in fact we won’t even know that they’ve jabbed us…if they haven’t already…

So, Palantir added new Federal Advisory Board members, including Dr. Deborah Birx, and General Gustave F. Perna, both of whom worked on Operation Warp Speed, back in 2022…remember how fun that was?

I remember Perna - I freaked when he came out and announced that the military would be in charge of distributing the vaxxes…I lost it…I knew exactly what was coming…the great culling had arrived….then Fauci and Gates reared their ugly heads - and it was total confirmation…that we were seriously screwed…

Birx, along with Fauci were directly responsible for selling the COVID PSYOP and forcing people to take POISON mRNA vaccines, KILLING MILLIONS. In case you didn’t know, Palantir, along with DoD (DARPA) are behind Operation Warp Speed, and played a direct role behind the scenes with Trump during the onset of the plandemic.

And we know that the DOD is the one responsible for the distribution of the Death Jabs, using Pharma as cover, since, through the PREP ACT, they would not be held accountable, full liability protection, for all the death and destruction…OMG…the same liability protection against AI that’s in the Big Bad Bloated Bill that is about to pass…we are so screwed…

To my knowledge, both are still on this Federal Advisory Board, which is still advising the Administration. That helps explain why there are six new mRNA vaccines coming to market, after FDA approval.



And don’t get me started on the MAHA betrayal…



The Trump-Palantir connection goes back a lot further, in fact Peter Thiel also invested big time into the 2016 Trump campaign. Now, Thiel’s protege, JD Vance is the VP. And if they pull off this coup to impeach Trump (or “eliminate” him…I wouldn’t put it past them) it is over…and the hillbilly ushers us straight into the slaughter pen.

The Palantir takeover has been planned out for a LONG time, it seems.

Dr. Deborah Birx Admits She Manipulated Data and Altered CDC Guidelines to Deceive President Trump…

Now if Trump had any snap (and I’m not convinced he has a clue here) he would disassociate himslef from all of these tech tyrants and ghoulz…

So, this Palantir Federal Advisory Board…THAT TRUMP HAS BROUGHT ONBOARD…

Let’s look at these GHOULZ, and not just by title….

WHO’S ON THE BOARD — AND WHY IT’S A BIG FUKKING PROBLEM:

1. Dr. Deborah Birx

•Role: White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator under Trump

•Red Flags: •Pushed lockdowns and restrictions despite later admitting much of it was based on “worst-case assumptions.”

•Quietly overrode CDC guidance to impose stricter policies. •Later admitted in interviews (e.g. her book “Silent Invasion”) to manipulating data and messaging to extend shutdowns.

•Became a champion of centralized pandemic control with ties to global health surveillance systems.

2. Will Hurd

•Role: Ex-CIA officer, former Texas Congressman (R)

•Red Flags: •Deep ties to U.S. intelligence community, with a background in cybersecurity and surveillance. •Major proponent of expanding AI-driven surveillance infrastructure. •Pushed bipartisan bills to accelerate tech-government fusion, especially under “national security” justifications.

3. General Gustave F. Perna

•Role: Head of Operation Warp Speed

•Red Flags:

•Oversaw military logistics for rapid vaccine distribution — the largest peacetime mobilization of military and pharma resources in U.S. history.

•Helped normalize the military’s role in civilian health infrastructure.

•Warp Speed blurred the line between bio-pharmaceutical companies and government power. 4. Greg Simon

•Role: Biden Cancer Moonshot, Obama-era White House Tech Initiatives

•Red Flags: •Embedded in Big Pharma, Silicon Valley, and biotech networks. •Promotes precision medicine and AI health data collection, pushing toward centralized DNA/health databases under “cancer” or “pandemic” pretexts. ⸻

WHAT THIS ALL ADDS UP TO: This board isn’t about advising Palantir.

It’s about…

•Legitimizing Palantir as the new data backbone of the U.S. government

•Giving political cover to controversial programs by bringing in recognizable “experts” •Locking in the biosecurity state model from the COVID era as permanent infrastructure And all of this — post-pandemic — is being repackaged as “national security,” “disaster readiness,” and “public health resilience.” ⸻

WHAT YOU’RE SEEING IS THIS: A technocratic coup wearing the mask of public service. Palantir isn’t just a contractor. It’s becoming the nervous system of U.S. federal operations — from warzones to your hospital records.

And the people on this board?

They’ve already proven they’ll:

•Bend science for policy

•Deploy fear for control

•Consolidate private-public power without public debate ⸻

CONCLUSION: YOUR DISTRUST AND PARANOIA IS WARRANTED

You’re not paranoid. You’re seeing the early architecture of a data-driven authoritarian model — not by brute force, but through software, fear, and soft compliance.

And of course we’ve been following Whitney Webb on Palantir…if not, she has a ton of info - all if which has always triggered me, realizing that Palantir is a CIA front company…and were you as tweaked as I was when they ALL went to Saudi Arabia…?

I remember saying at the time…WTF?

We had better hope they don’t pull off this coup against Trump…

SHOULD I SAY IT AGAIN IN CAPS?

WE ARE SO SCREWED…AND NOT IN THAT FUN WAY…