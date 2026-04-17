Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2d

Łobaczewski warns us that once established, pathocracy is very difficult to reform from within, because it naturally selects those who resemble it and excludes those who still possess an ordinary moral conscience. But he also offers a realistic hope: normal societies always end up rejecting this type of power because it is contrary to fundamental human nature. The process may be long and painful, but natural resistance eventually emerges. This closure advances because unempathetic logics have taken hold in our institutions. But it remains fragile because the vast majority of human beings cannot long endure living in a heartless and unfree world.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

I agree 100%. Cannabis threatened MANY industries, including oil, plastics, cotton, and much more. The pHARMa industry, too... I just wrote an article on that ghastly industry:

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

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