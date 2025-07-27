Holistic Vets on YouTube and pure sci-fi dystopian horror-show levels of insanity...
Thanks, Peggy and 2nd smartest
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
Holistic Vets on Youtube
If you're searching for holistic, natural ways to care for your pets—and want to avoid the one-size-fits-all treatments so often pushed by conventional vets—you're in the right place…
Read more
3 days ago · 33 likes · 1 comment · Peggy Hall
great articles…
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
ALL VACCINES WILL KILL YOU AND YOUR PETS: 🚨 Our Pets Are Actively Being Used as Self-Amplifying mRNA Vectors
Readers of this Substack are familiar with just how murderous the Veterinary-Industrial Comp[ex really is…
Read more
4 hours ago · 14 likes · 5 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Why would anyone expect the veterinary medical industrial complex to be any different than the human medical industrial complex?
It breaks my heart when (non-human) animals suffer the consequences of people's greed, ignorance, and cruelty. I pray for animals and offer them my apologies. ♡