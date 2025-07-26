Do we finally have a scheduled premiere date for Project Bluebeam?

Isn’t it a bit too specific? It’s a tell for me.

“Spacedemic” coming in November, you say?



the object is real…the narrative is insulting…and the script is lame…



The first inclination (announcement) is that it’s HOSTILE, before we even knowing what TF it is.

And it is Weaponized.

Sorry, assholes. We don’t even know what it is…and we have severe trust issues with all of you…we don’t believe your “science” or pathological liars calling themselves scientists anymore…I’d trust the seance before I’d trust the science…

I personally would welcome some intelligence because we have little to none from any of our so-called scientists and so-called leaders…



I can only hope that they ARE coming, and that they ARE hostile - and that they are coming for the pedos…



Hostility requires emotion and intent. How would they know that when they can’t even identify the drones? Or maybe they know exactly Who/What it is? I hope they are terrified. We won’t be.

I could almost buy in if the headline said, “An unidentified object is heading in this direction and it looks like a spacecraft.” That “might” cause alarm. But to already state that it is a weaponized alien craft and it is potentially catastrophic? They really need some new writers for these Ops.

And if it were a real event, they would NEVER tell us…they would simply head for their bunkers…

here’s the narrative…supposedly…

A “CATASTROPHIC” HOSTILE ALIEN SHIP IS HEADED FOR EARTH WITHIN THE NEXT 3 MONTHS

Translation: A massive AI driven 3D image projection of an alien ship is now officially in the works as the deep state is now EXPOSED and on the verge of collapse?

Hustle Bitch writes:

Scientists just dropped a bombshell: a mysterious intergalactic object could be a weaponized alien craft and it’s on track to reach Earth by November.

They’re calling it “potentially catastrophic.” No media panic. No government warning. Why the hell is no one saying anything?

Source - New York Post - comedy gold…enough said…

It’s unfortunate that everything they’ve told us is a lie…no one with any snap is going to believe anything they try to pull off…



Dr. von Braun, supposedly straight from his deathbed, whispers to Rosin that aliens are the grand finale scare tactic called Project Blue Beam - a straight-up psyop. And I can see DARPA or DoD using V2K satellite tech to torture us with fake alien voices, just like the “voice of God” trick they pulled on Iraqis during the war…

We’ve been so psyoped and beaten over the head with lies and propaganda that literally no one believes anything or cares about anything they say anymore.



So, that narrative is bs, but if you want to see more on 3I Atlas - which is bizarre - check out the Angry Astronaut…3I Atlas could get a little messy…and it is real…so, may be fun to keep an eye on it…

Stranger than Oumuamua UPDATE! New images, mysteries of 3I Atlas!



And it might be the be a good time to catch up on PBB

If you want some info on Project Blue Beam…here’s my post from Sept. ‘23









a great UFO docu…



https://x.com/timacheson/status/1948926073288212587

And from the UFO files…maybe that bs narrative has something to do with Trump calling out the President of Harvard? Thepedo deep staters are desperate for distractions and head fakes right now…

Just Drops - connecting some dots…noticing patterns…

Grok says:



The claim that a “catastrophic” hostile alien ship is headed for Earth within the next three months stems from a controversial, non-peer-reviewed paper by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and researchers from the Initiative for Interstellar Studies, published on July 16, 2025. The paper speculates that the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, discovered on July 1, 2025, could be alien technology, potentially a “hostile” spacecraft, due to its unusual trajectory and speed (130,000 mph). It suggests the object’s orbit might allow it to approach Earth covertly by late November 2025, when it reaches its closest point to the Sun (perihelion) and is hidden from Earth’s view. This has been sensationalized by outlets like the New York Post and amplified on social media. However, the claim is highly speculative and lacks evidence. NASA has confirmed 3I/ATLAS as an interstellar comet, not an alien spacecraft, showing signs of cometary activity like a coma and tail.

NASA has confirmed 3I/ATLAS as an interstellar comet, not an alien spacecraft, showing signs of cometary activity like a coma and tail. It poses no threat to Earth, with its closest approach in December 2025 at a safe distance of at least 1.6 astronomical units (about 149 million miles). Loeb himself admits in the paper and a blog post that 3I/ATLAS is most likely a natural object, and the alien hypothesis is a “pedagogical exercise” to explore possibilities, not a conclusion. Other scientists have criticized the paper as far-fetched, noting the absence of data supporting an artificial origin. Similar claims by Loeb about ‘Oumuamua in 2017 were also debunked as natural phenomena.

𝕏 Kingsley (Ned) Zissou writes: on X

@Propylaeen

Or… just another hunk of rock zooming past. There’s zero data suggesting 3I/ATLAS will swing by Earth. It’s on a wildly weird trajectory that clips three other planets (just not ours) within 1 AU—wow! And its size? Scratch that 20 km rumor—you’re looking at somewhere between 0.9 and 11 km in diameter, per the latest measurements. Arrrrrgh! It’s basically a multiverse hopper with a busted space-dimension GPS.



Diva - over and out…

