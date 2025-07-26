Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
5h

Project BB Blue Beam.

Intergalactic may be dangerous

Last card the Aliens 👽

We may be there.

Chicken Little just cried the sky is falling too often.

Fukkkkrssss.

And Fact anything that comes from nasa regarding anything space is all Walt Disney fantasy.

Space no such thing. No intergalactic drone except the ones they got ..

And

Has anyone noticed much less chemtrails in their skies?

Maybe their focused on the mid west?

And if we are at the alien 👽 card it means after this their scare tactics are empty!!!!

Bill gates pandemics will never again happen.

No more mRNA death shots

Media is losing money

Invasion is being deported

Epstein’s list will implicate deep staters who would most benefit from .. when …

are those list court dates being set, coordinating with space aliens 👽

Last card

Hoping we can bury all the bull shit

Mock them into shaming their fragile egos and spoiling their galactic last card.

Go Fish fkkkkkkrrrrssss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
5h

"I hope they are terrified. We won’t be." EXACTLY! Hey, the info comes from a HARVARD scientist, so it must be true! LOL Unfortunately, the Sleeping Normies will certainly be triggered in just the way the controllers are hoping for. Their playbook is old, it has been reviewed by the awakened and is KNOWN. If everyone were awake, none of their psyops would work on anyone, and it would finally be game over. I keep hoping some BIG revelations about child sex trafficking, adrenochrome, deep state involvement in all things anti-human, and that we ARE under an Alien Takeover (for real, for a very long time) ... maybe the truth will finally snap these Sleepers out of their trance!? Otherwise, "beam me up Scotty."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture