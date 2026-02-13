Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
3h

If we are going to do anything it needs to be now. Soon we will not have a choice.

Reply
Share
1 reply
WildernessofZin's avatar
WildernessofZin
3h

String them the fk up until they rot off the line 😵. So everyone can see and smell what we do to those who harm innocence . Every one , their collaborators , and those covering it up now .

Bondi and Wexner can go first .

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture