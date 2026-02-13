I Am Thinking Public Executions. How About You?
WOW...I never thought I would see this day...
I love the Epstein chaos and the ghoulz squirming, stuttering and deflecting - the gates are open - regardless of what shakes out this is an epic reveal - historic…I’m all in…
However, I am absolutely swamped - my days are insane - think Tommy from the stunning series on Amazon called Landman. That’s what my days are like now, off the chain…every day is putting out blazing fires - every day is like Tommy’s worst day. When all this time I just really wanted to be Angela…🤪
Thanks to Elizabeth Nickson for keeping the heat on!
Hang in there, frenzzz…it is lit! And it’s about time…
If we are going to do anything it needs to be now. Soon we will not have a choice.
String them the fk up until they rot off the line 😵. So everyone can see and smell what we do to those who harm innocence . Every one , their collaborators , and those covering it up now .
Bondi and Wexner can go first .