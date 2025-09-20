Oh, Erika, nice touch…the masonic signal AND the rosary…top-level stagecraft - and that “wearing it on your sleeve” thing that I alluded to in my last post…if they are screeching and preaching it - I’m sus, and I’m listening, not listening…





It really sucks that we were punked again with the Assassination Op. I fell for it for a minute…and I feel like a fool. I should really know better by now. The default position for all extreme and traumatic events should be…FAKED…STAGED…

until proven otherwise…

For some reason this song came to mind…love these Shakespeare-inspired lyrics…and Phoebe is so precious…

I strut and fret...my hour upon the stage...the hour is up...I've got to run and hid my rage…

I’m lost again…I think I’m really scared…

I won’t be back at all this time and have my

Deepest secrets shared….

Some people are beginning to catch on…faster than usual, really, so that’s a good sign…



One of my savvy subscribers hipped me to Miles Mathis’ stunning breakdown - I’ll post it here…it is a deep dive though, but fascinating. Who are all these players…really?

Kirk pdf

https://mileswmathis.com/kirk.pdf

Peggy Hall has some great research on this too. In her latest post, she takes a look at Erika’s instagram posts…the blood vials triggered me in particular, esp. in light of the Romanian Orphans? I don’t like it…I thought Erika was very private?

So, I’m happy to say, there are some of us dames who are busting this latest Production Number Op down…

Our favorite Kitten is on this too…



The dames are wide awake and triangulating…especially the ones with twitching investigative genes…this is a wild ride that is hard to resist…







I wonder if the reveal will hit critical mass…? It would surely be a lot of rotting eggs on a lot of faces if it does…all that grieving - and all those politicians and supporters going to the memorials, etc. And, even sadder is all the loving, struggling and generous Americans donating to Erika? Insidious…an unforgivable grift, which is another reason we’ve really got to seize this moment and expose these twisted Ops, once and for all…



You would think that one staged event would be enough for us to question every seemingly tragic, trauma-based mind control Op that they throw at us…but, I’m guilty…I fall for them too…initially, anyway…which is why, as you strut and fret, your hour upon the stage…and hide your rage - you suck it up and keep digging…those who have the eyes to see, will eventually get it.



And maybe that is the point - to facilitate the Awakening…is that still even possible?



Maybe this time? Maybe they will be exposed for the lousy and despicable and demonic film makers that they have always been?



Candace will be outraged if she ever sees it…maybe? All that mourning and pain and putting herself squarely in the crosshairs…and for what? To destroy her…one way or another? But, but, but, hold on, Diva…then again, she likes those masonic signs too…



So, what does SHE know? Is she that great of an actress? Where did SHE come from? Seemingly out of nowhere…? Maybe Miles will do a deep dive into her background too? They have all amassed a fortune from being mouthy and preachin’ it. Are we at the point where we should just assume that everyone we’ve ever trusted for information, has, and will always, betray us…?



So, who was in on this latest head fake Op? We’re finding out…

Stay feral and fierce!