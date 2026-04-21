Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
1h

You are spot on. I look at how we as kids used to bring firearms knives to school show and tell hunting season or for speech class on instructional firearms safety. No vaxes no drugs measles mumps chicken pox getman measles no one panicked or died. Little pneumonia here and there. Then kids vaxed up the kazoo ssri’s galore fubar emotional train wrecked kids gun control front and center school shootings begin. After a brief stint with uncle i saw the nefarious corruption and i believe AJ about SH. Trumpy bear is a Zionist and started out as a liberal womanizing demorat. No they cant change their stripes.

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

I wonder what excuse the Trump cult will come up with now....

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
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