I’ve listened to Alex since the late 90’s. When I was working with Ted Gunderson back then in L.A., he hipped me to Alex. They were good friends. Both of these amazing men are heroes and Alex is an amazing warrior who is still standing and laying it all on the line - and I don’t care what Bill Cooper or anyone else says about AJ being controlled opposition or C👁️A - I’ve heard it all do please don’t try to school me on this. I’ve heard it in the comments for the past three years…I get it, some of you hate Alex.

As credulous as I can be at times, I know that Alex is the same…we just don’t want to believe the lies and the depths of the deception. But I am pretty discerning and we eventually get on track, but Alex has showed up for us like few others have - and has imparted such critical information for decades.

I can’t imagine the frustration and angst of losing just about everything for your loyalty to Trump, just to be fukked, big time, by him in the end. Granted, AJ was a bit late to the party on Israeli control, and on Trump’s betrayal of us all, but I would not have been nearly as patient and generous with Trump as Alex was.

IMO, Trump enabled one of the biggest blows to freedom of speech. Trump, Destroyer of Worlds, screwed Alex worse than he screwed all of us.



Traitorous Trump is publicly supporting the Democrat Party backed takeover of Infowars by the Onion!





The Democrat Party Funded Satirical Newspaper, The Onion, Is Now Claiming For The 2nd Time That They Own Infowars After Being Caught In A Fraudulent Bankruptcy Auction In November of 2024 That Was Overturned By A Federal Judge



The Onion Is Now Pledging To Misrepresent Itself As Alex Jones By Literally Stealing His Identity So That They Can Confuse Infowars Readers And Listening With A Steady Diet of Lies and Misinformation



President Trump Shocked Conservatives Everywhere When He Recently Supported Democrat Efforts To Close Infowars

Here’s a pic of Alex👇 with Demonstrators, Protesting Coronavirus Lockdowns At Texas State Capitol

Alex Jones, radio host and creator of the website InfoWars, shakes hands with a demonstrator during a ‘You Can’t Close America’ rally outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Protesters gathered at the State Capitol Saturday to call for the reopening of the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.



I love this tireless Beast! Long Live Alex Jones!!!





And a quick shot of serotonin…



https://x.com/i/chat/1153107053931565063-1418327488975998979

Diva…over and out…