Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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jef frey's avatar
jef frey
9h

the predator class is beyond despicable, there are moments like right now where i almost can't absorb one more horrifying revelation. fuck the zioglobalist mafia.

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2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
10h

Incredible! I hope they're taking the opportunity to collect all that water...

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