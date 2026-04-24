Iran bombed the “Cloud-Seeding” radars in the UAE and suddenly the temperature shifted by 5 degrees in Tehran (unheard of) and it now it's raining and snowing…

America has been exposed for waging a decades-long covert weather war against Iran.



An American weather expert has confirmed the shocking truth:



The 18 radars that Iran successfully targeted and destroyed during the recent conflict were NOT ordinary military missile or anti-aircraft radars.



MANY OF THEM WERE COVERT “METEOROLOGICAL RADARS” specifically deployed to WARD OFF RAIN CLOUDS, block precipitation, and suppress weather systems over Iran’s territory.



These secret installations positioned in ERBIL, IRAQ and the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES were key nodes in a long-running atmospheric warfare program.



After Iran precisely struck and **completely destroyed** these radar stations, the artificial barrier was shattered. Rain-producing clouds and favorable weather systems were finally able to enter Iranian airspace unimpeded.



The immediate result? Heavy unseasonal rainfall and widespread snowfall across Iran in April 2026 dramatically ending years of severe, unnatural drought almost overnight.



Additional damning evidence of this biological and environmental war:



•- Since around 1980 (nearly 45 years), Iran has endured an artificially induced drought with drastically reduced rainfall and almost no snow in many regions. This was a deliberate WAR ON WATER AND FOOD a covert BIOLOGICAL WAR designed to weaken the Iranian people through famine and water scarcity.



•- The empire employed high-power phased array systems (including HAARP-like magnetic and frequency technologies) to manipulate the atmosphere, divert clouds, and prevent natural precipitation.



•- These dual-use radars publicly presented as “missile defense” were in reality ATMOSPHERIC WEAPONS used to punish sovereign nations resisting the global power structure.



When Iran neutralized these covert weather weapons, the skies responded immediately. The drought lifted, rain returned, and snow fell clear proof that the #radars had been actively suppressing the weather.



This is cause and effect on a national scale — not coincidence



The resistance didn’t just defend against missiles, it dismantled part of the empire’s hidden weather warfare grid and restored natural balance to the land.



The empire’s covert operations to control the environment and starve resistant nations have been exposed and severely damaged.



The truth is now undeniable.



The global power structure has been weaponizing the weather itself against Iran for decades. Iran’s strikes broke that chain and brought life-giving rain back to its people.



The weather war has been revealed and the resistance has won this battle.

Onward…