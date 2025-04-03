Is the Earth Flat or $Fat? This is Hilarious, but to be fair, We need a Skinny crackah...
a new follow for me on X - FAT FELLA - too much fun!
https://x.com/DEI_Greta/status/1907442157125837114
and…the Fat Fellas take over the moon…
https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1906389754200883370
Rogan talking about “Fat N***a Season”
https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1902053512240078901
and for some REAL Phat Truth…Sabrina Wallace…
If Neil De Grass can’t convince people of a round earth maybe Fat Nigga can.
Interesting to go to great lengths to explore the Antarctic AI to tell you there’s no edge. There’s no curve either.
PS The Earth is non rotating, non circling, flat, and stationary.
The videos are pimping round earth from Antarctic and the moon never reached.
Sabrina Wallace is ACE, period!
The image is phat phunny!