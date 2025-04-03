Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
Apr 3

If Neil De Grass can’t convince people of a round earth maybe Fat Nigga can.

Interesting to go to great lengths to explore the Antarctic AI to tell you there’s no edge. There’s no curve either.

PS The Earth is non rotating, non circling, flat, and stationary.

The videos are pimping round earth from Antarctic and the moon never reached.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Apr 3

Sabrina Wallace is ACE, period!

The image is phat phunny!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture