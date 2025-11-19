Katy, TEXAS - Little League baseball coach shot by 3 MUSLIMS because he wanted to pray to GOD before the game…

the crusades are once again upon us…

Our governor has always sold us out…he always has - and all of our so-called leaders have, in more ways than we know - we are just starting to “notice.”



This is another front on the coming civil war…

Irving, Texas is the city in Texas where 2 Sharia Law courts are operating, already ruling on over 300 cases.



It’s past time to understand how serious this Islam situation is in America…and Texas is the number one target…

This Muslim gathering was in Irving, Texas

Texas politicians have been shelling out millions of taxpayer dollars to build new mosques…

“The State of Texas has given over $13 million in federal and state funds to mosques and groups aligned with Islamist movements like — Muslim Brotherhood and other hostile foreign regimes —

Governor Greg Abbott — signed off on all of this money going to Islamic organizations in your state. Hundreds of thousands, and in some cases, millions of dollars were granted to these Muslim communities. Most of them, as a matter of fact, 99% of them are tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Just a few of the grants for mosques given out by Texas politicians - Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation (TMWF), Dallas: $11 million+ cumulative (2015–2025, including significant 2025 portions); for women’s shelters, anti-violence programs, and family services. Largest recipient, with Islamist guest speakers noted in events. - Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) / Islamic Education Institute of Texas, Houston: $191,850 (2024–2025); for educational programs across dozens of affiliated schools and mosques. - Clear Lake Islamic Center (CLIC), Houston: $86,000 (2023–2025, with $81,000+ in 2025 via Governor’s Office); Salafi-affiliated mosque, for community services (federal pass-through). - Islamic Ahlul Bayt Association (IABA), Austin: $101,000 (late 2023, disbursed into 2025); Shi’ite mosque with Iranian regime ties, for general operations. - Muslim Community Center for Human Services / Al-Shifa Clinic, Dallas-Fort Worth: $476,000 (2023–2025); for free health clinic services - Muslim American Society (MAS) Katy Center, Katy (Houston area): ~$92,000–$100,000 (2025); Muslim Brotherhood linked, for community center programs - East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), Plano: $142,921 (May 9, 2025, via City of Plano); despite state investigations ordered by Abbott, for community outreach - Islamic Association of Collin County (IACC) / Plano Masjid, Plano: ~$1 million cumulative (2017–2020, with 2025 extensions via city grants); for mosque operations, despite imam’s controversial sermons - Other aggregated 2025 grants to 9 unnamed Islamic charities/mosques (e.g., terror-linked per critics): ~$2–3 million total (part of the $13M figure); for various Dallas/Houston-area groups tied to Hamas/Muslim Brotherhood.

Damage…done…

You go to work and pay taxes for Texas republicans to hand your money to Muslims for new mosques…

The Muslim compound EPIC City (now rebranded “The Meadow”)

Supposedly Abbott just declared CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. But he’s the best at head fakes…he does it every time when approaching election season.

So, CAIR has offices in Houston, Austin, and DFW. If Abbott declared them a terrorist organization, when will he send the Texas Rangers to raid their offices?

This designation has NO FEDERAL immigration, asset-freezing, or material support or prosecution powers—those require U.S. State Department action under the Immigration and Nationality Act. —This is a state executive action WITH LIMITED ENFORCEABILITY, likely intended for political signaling rather than broad shutdowns. Federal designation remains unlikely without congressional/State Department action, despite recurring bills.

It’s always just for show and re-election.



Hope fully next time we get our act together and vote in the Doc…

As I was finishing this draft, I caught Alex Jones Live on X - he has the clips that you need to see about the Islamic takeover…it begins @ the third hour…

“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.” ― Thomas Sowell

Swords and keyboards up…the heat is on…