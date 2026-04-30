Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
3hEdited

Red & Curly Q'd 🇺🇸✝️✌️💜🌵 (from her post)

@QAngel2Q2Q

·

Apr 19

We are antivaxxers.

It's a lot of work to keep the ticks away, but we use a multi-level system. Treat the yard, spray topically with natural ingredients, and internally with garlic.

We occasionally deal with tick bites and treat them with Ledum.

and the Diva writes:

And you can use Cedarcide before you take them out for a walk...I would spray myself with it too...and there's always DE - I mix a bit of organic neem powder in with the DE in as well...1 heaping tablespoon for 2 cups of DE

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3h

🔥🎯👏 Fantastic post! Kisses>Shots all day long. Good info about the song, had not heard that. Because of all this I will only rescue non vaxxed pets because you are asking for a lifetime of effects from those vaxxes, so that means no shelter ones now. 😭

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