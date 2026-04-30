We can’t stop them…we should know that by now…all we can do is sound the fukking alarm…over and over and over again…it is excruciating…

💉💉💉💉= $$$$$$



It REALLY IS SIMPLE!



Make the Animal SICK

then spend THOUSANDS

ATTEMPTING TO SAVE IT

from the POISON YOU PAID FOR…



Pet parents have heard of, and probably used Bravecto for years now, so it sounds harmless, right? The horror stories are flooding in, but you won’t see them.



Since they’ve tried — and are still trying — to kill ALL of us, what are the odds that they really care about your pets?

I realize that most of my subscribers already know not to touch any vax for anything…ever…I’ve driven those points home for years now, but for any new scribes with pets and animals…please be aware…and tell all your animal loving friends who are still in the dark, since the horrific info on the Nobivax - the new mandatory rabies jab - is being suppressed and censored — the information on this new horror show will be censored as well…



Of course they had the tick vax ready to roll out after releasing millions and millions of Alpha-Gal GOF ticks on us all…

The FDA just gave the green light to a long-acting drug to "protect dogs against fleas and ticks.

from the vid:



"As a veterinarian, I find this new drug deeply concerning."



"Injecting a pesticide into your dog that lasts a full year is a 12 month gamble with your dog's nervous system."



"We already have documented seizures, tremors, even fatalities from drugs in this class."

Just as medical care for humans in the US has become a nightmarish Medical Industrial Complex, so too has medical care for our animals. Big pHARMa and the Medical Cartel have joined forces to wreak havoc on our pets and farm animals too. Veterinarian Clinics have almost all been bought out and captured by private equity firms to become the new and deadly Veterinarian Industrial Complex.

And just to cool my rage?

Music…it is healing and other worldly…one of the best songs ever…



Keith Richards came up with the core idea for this song while sitting in a friend’s London apartment during a sudden and violent rainstorm. Watching people scramble for cover with umbrellas blowing away, he picked up an acoustic guitar and started playing…



Merry Clayton made this anthem unforgettable, matching Mick’s vocals and then some. She was called late at night to lay down her vocal track…sadly after the session she miscarried…



Lisa Fischer kicks it in this live performance…

It’s just a kiss away…

💋

Don’t vax your pets or any animals…ever again…just KISS them and LOVE them to death…

Diva…over and out…