“It’s the end of the line…and I feel a paradigm about to shatter…let’s get to the heart of the grey matter”

So glad to see I’m not the only one trying to unravel paranormal experiences…I’ve been waiting for 30 years for this conversation to go mainstream…! It is an unfathomable rabbit hole…



It is such an insane topic to try to wrap your head around…and I believe these experiences are somewhat contingent upon your belief system…interpreted through your set of beliefs…but not exclusively - it gets so elusive - as they are so bizarre and varied, entwined and nearly impossible to make sense of with so many overlapping Ops and possibilities to consider…



ET Experiences?

Demonic Encounters?

Military Ops/Mind Control and cosplay?

Interdimensional Beings?



It doesn’t get any more insane than trying to get to the heart of this…Grey Matter



Tucker Carlson’s Demonic Attack Becomes Top Story In The United States After MSM Viciously Attacks The World’s Top Journalist For Sharing His Experience!



Alex Jones Exclusively Reveals New Details Of The Coordinated Satanic Attacks Against Tucker Carlson & Other Pro-Human Thought Leaders



This Is NEXT-LEVEL Information for the uninitiated masses!

and…

Why Our Elite Fear Disclosure

Richard M. Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on UFOs…

I check in with him often, since he is a good friend and an amazing voice in the field of Ufology. He knows just about everything there is to know about my own contact experiences…



Experiencers are very aware of why FULL disclosure would be catastrophic for those in control…what they have covered up for decades, especially the so-called abduction phenomenon, would shake the world…



Disclosing the abduction Op would be the ultimate crime scene. Go to 44:40 for encounters and military abductions, it would be a massive scandal…they can never let that happen…

Disclosure of UFO secrets could unravel the global systems built on secrecy, control, and profit. Trillions of dollars, decades of policy, and entire power structures hang in the balance. Quite enough to terrify those wielding power.





AND…

Was Joe Rogan just visited by extraterrestrial/interdimensional beings? Joe says…



“I had the most realistic and most bizarre dream I’ve ever had in my life last night … ”



I had a dream just like this in January.



Rogan: “I was in some weird corridor that looked like a building, but was odd.”



“I was encountering these beings that looked like people, but very different.”



“They were very thin and they were slightly on the tall side and they had big heads with larger than normal eyes.”



“But they looked like people, and they were playful … they scared me and then they joked around, like, we’re just joking around.”



“It was the most realistic dream I’ve ever had in my life.”



“It felt like living, organic beings that were like us.”



“There was also a water element.”



“It was hard to understand … but there was some sort of an indication that there was water, and that there was a protection from you going out into the water.”



“If you did go into the water, there’s a bunch of predators in the water.”



“It wasn’t like sharks, it was reptile-like crocodile type things that were in the water, and that they had been feeding them and keeping them calm and keeping them away.”



“Whatever these beings were in my dream, they were like what humans could eventually be.”



“There was communication going on, and I was really freaked out and they were f—king with me to lighten me up because I was freaked out.”



“It was so realistic that when it was over, I wasn’t sure what happened. It wasn’t like, what a f—ked up dream.”



“That was different.”

Big props to all these boyz for coming forward and sharing their astonishing experiences…

What do you do when you have these experiences and can’t figure out WTF is going on? You write a song…

