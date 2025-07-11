"They're not coming after us with guns because they know we'd shoot them...they're coming after us with needles to kill us & they're using electromagnetic radiation to do this silently so that we have no earthly idea what's really going on." ---Quote Dr Jack Kruse

"DARPA Is Using EMFs & Every Poisoned mRNA Jab To Control Your Mind & Make You Sick." Dr Jack Kruse

"All Jabs Contain 100% Toxic Chromium-6...

Highly Reactive To Electromagnetic Radiation, Making It Ideal For Interacting With Non-Native EMFs."

Collateral Bioweapons Program…

Every single jab—regardless of brand or country—contains over 55 foreign elements, including 100% chromium.

Chromium in its +6 oxidation state as Hexavalent Chromium is highly reactive to electromagnetic radiation, making it ideal for interacting with non-native EMFs.

This interaction disrupts the blood-brain barrier & cellular communication, especially in areas of high radiation exposure.

Chromium is also found in nearly every pharmaceutical drug on the market. The deeper you look, the more questions it raises about long-term neurological & systemic effects.

