

this was an amazing broadcast…



A Mass Extinction Level Event Is About To Destroy Life On The Surface Of The Planet After The Earth's Magnetic Shield Drastically Shifts & Shrinks, Warns Whistleblower / Neurologist Dr. Jack Cruz





but, disclaimer…I do not endorse any detox products…and, for the record, I have done several substacks on the controversy around MasterPeace - and I haven’t kept up with any of the latest research on it - so my jury is still out on MasterPeace…but, I don’t trust anything these days, even supplements have been captured, poisoned and contaminated…so, I try not to suggest anything that isn’t holistic, herbal or non-invasive…and even then, you probably want to source the product…



There is so much going on…we are living in such insane times…I feel like I am in an episode of the Twilight Zone WHILE having a bad acid trip…

I have so many substack drafts that I just can’t seem to finish and get out there…but I will try to drop a few more very soon…hopefully BEFORE the mass extinction event…yep…another one…and not the one we’re living through with the Great Poisoning…



So many mass extinction events…so little time…



Onward…



