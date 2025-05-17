Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
24m

https://x.com/WeAreWoke1776_3/status/1849611810669805821

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
18m

He's probably vaxxed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture