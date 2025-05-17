Karma watches in silence - patient, surgical…

And if we’re lucky, she’ll show us the elegance of her wrath…

Not loud, never rushed - just perfectly timed and impossible to ignore…

SHE is the BOSS…

Bruce Springsteen shows his support and alliance for Joe Biden and the democrats by falling up the stairs…

BORN TO RUN, HUH? 😂

https://x.com/LuckyMcGee/status/1923487320835228132

He’s in the UK trashing us…badly…

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1923398253598392694

https://x.com/CreasonJana/status/1923343045237285188

I didn’t really want to trash him, but he leaves me no choice…he shall be mocked and outed…by the best…



It happened to Mark Cuban and DeNiro, and now it’s happened to Bruce Springsteen. Late to Middle-aged liberal men start to resemble lesbians who drive Subarus and run maple syrup stores in Vermont…he should have stayed home…his billions aren’t going to fix that…

and I’ve got more…I am not even close to being done with this pedo…







there, I said it…I’m not sorry…

Yesterday…Band mate of Bruce Springsteen calls for the extermination of Republicans…

The last time Bruce Springsteen was relevant, Bill Clinton was showing Monica Lewinsky his cigar collection in the Oval Office closet…

Hey Bruce, some of us have been on to you for a very long time. You’re nothing but background music on the bluetooth speaker at an “Active Lifestyle” neighborhood pool…and we know exactly how you made your millions - maybe a billion…souls don’t come cheap, but he really should have kept his satanic mouth shut…

He has still yet to explain his creepy song ‘I’m On Fire’ which includes the phrase “Hey little girl, is your daddy home?” which is referencing a creepy, familiar and disturbing theme…

Also in the music video, Dancing in the Dark, who was that little boy he brought up on stage to dance with? Some say it was Courtney Cox, who was still a boy then? The incident allegedly made him/her famous.



He’s perhaps a bit panicked…we’re not sure “exactly” why, but you can smell the fear…Diddy or Jeffrey? Both?



Even before I was pilled, I was never that interested in his music…but I think his born-to-run dayz are over…



And, apologies to all the sane and fabulous lesbians out there - how dare he appropriate your look…



who else stopped singing along to a Springsteen song…long ago?

Here is Bruce Springsteen hanging out with Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg, and a bunch of chefs. Look up the Cannibal Club, and you'll have an idea of why Bruce is so upset with Trump back in office.

"Nobody playing the game gets a free pass. NOBODY" Q



https://x.com/RastaRafi03/status/1637265824590499840

Bruce Springsteen is a Rothschild. One of the most powerful Rothschild bloodline families in America are the Springs. The Springs were originally the Springsteins when they came to America in the mid 1700s and settled in NY and NJ. They later changed their name from Springstein to Springs to hide their identity.

and interesting footwear…





What was Obama’s secret serv ice name again…?

good thing I don’t have more time…my archives are bursting on this one…