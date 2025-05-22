I’m sure we’ve seen the interview that these two hostages did with Maria Bartiromo…



I’ve been seriously overwhelmed lately…constant computer challenges - which could be anything…but I have my suspicions…

But I’ve had so much on my plate that I just took advantage of the imposed internet detox to try to pull my life back together…so much that I’d been putting off…and endless rescue fires to put out…vet visits, bills, honestly, it is insane…I have no business even trying to stack right now, especially with the computer “interference” and some other nasty and too familiar frequency fuckery…and two weeks of heavy chems and humidity…choking me…it’s fresh hell, daily, with the heat/chem cocktail here in TX.



So, I’m only here for a minute, by virtue of sheer will, coffee, chaos and lots of cussing…



But I did want to weigh in on this bizarre Kash and Dan twist with some possibilities that might not have been thought of…



Some out-of-body Delphi musings from Diva Drops?

We know that almost every world leader and deep stater is on the list and have indulged in horrific and depraved acts - but what would revealing them do? We can’t arrest King Charles, or Macron, or Trudeau, or all the politicians in high positions all over the world…all it would do is embarrass them…and most of our/their citizens already know they are ghoulz, and the only ones that could hold them accountable are complicit, bribed and/or compromised too and will protect them and themselves at all cost…there aren’t enough GITMOs for that haul, so, is it smarter to use the threat of discloser/exposure as leverage for other deals on the geopolitical stage?



And wouldn’t it be a great idea to get the potential victims and witnesses into protective custody before they start running their mouths again, anyway? And Maxwell can testify to all the clients when the time comes?



Trump could also use it as leverage against the neocons and corrupt traitorous pedo rinos…and we know that if the list comes out, that Congress will be deserted…



And I know, many will be in a righteous panty twist about this…saying “isn’t that just as bad as what Epstein/Mossad/our own Agencies/and more did? Use it as blackmail?” And in a world of absolute integrity, it would be just as bad…but we are in very murky waters, uncharted and treacherous territory…literally in our own little killbox meat suits, on the edge of total annihilation.



We are truly at the mercy of demons…



I’ve heard a few stories saying that there are dozens of suitcase nukes set in major cities that pose a threat, should we get too close to the monsters…never forget how formidable they are and how willingly they go scorched Earth on us all…even when they are NOT backed into a corner…need I mention La Haina, CA, N. Carolina…and all the “unprovoked” fires and floods and DEW destruction that is sweeping the globe?

Would anyone put it past them to detonate Yellowstone just hours after they are all tucked into their billionaire bunkers? Or before they bring down the grid? Or hit us with the frequencies that will collapse civilization and have us bleeding out of every orifice…?



The wicked demonic ghoulz have all the toyz…and they will unleash holy hell before they are rounded up…



And there may be a planetary catastrophic event on the horizon that we are not privileged to know about…I doubt that Kash and Dan were promised a seat on the Ark…but, you never know…

I am just spit balling…but I think there is something serious and big that requires such embarrassing deception on the part of Kash and Dan…I don’t think these two are thrilled about playing these fake a ghey parts here…especially adding the Crook’s (lone gunboy) head fake as well…maybe they are trying NOT to trigger something horrific…and keep the monsters calm…?



And of course they are likely threatened personally (their families too)…that is a given…but I know that Epstein’s victims have already been victimized and are in fear for their lives…but that particular network is disrupted, to some extent, not that the trafficking isn’t ongoing - literally all over the world - there are so many networks…and it is agony to know that, but there are a lot of lower level busts happening that will compromise the Ops…but something tells me to let things breathe a minute - they are all still in the belly of the hideous beast…





If anyone has any other out-of-the box ideas, please share…the more insane and twisted, all the better…



Hang in there, frenzzz…lots of news - so feel free to drop anything news worthy on any topic you are following, in the comments section…and as I’m able, I will drop some stories in there too…and you can always follow me at Diva Drops on X - I repost a lot of stuff at 3:00 AM…as the chems and frequencies wake me and I start to cough all over and claw my keyboard…





I would love to dive into the Diddy scape, (he poisoned Jamie Foxx?) but too much going on…maybe I’ll drop a few things in the comments…let’s use that now for stories to discuss, until I crawl out of this maze of madness?

And…let me know if you find any typos…moving and coughing fast…

Here’s an interesting tour of Epstein’s previous digs…

https://okeefemediagroup.com/video-inside-epsteins-temple-okeefe-releases-first-ever-footage-of-mysterious-striped-gold-domed-building-interior-just-after-his-arrest/