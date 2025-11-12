They didn’t dare go after Tucker or Candace or even Fuentes…yet…but they are coming in hard and fast to shut down any criticism…will it work?

Look at who the real Government Gangsters are… Kash’s law firm filed the suit…



I hope you have win here, Elijah and Sam!

@ElijahSchaffer posts:

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel’s inner circle. I’ve never engaged in defamation or illegal activity.



This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Administration…



Here is my RESPONSE:

https://x.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1988037658921013661?s=20



You can read the lawsuit here.

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.700112/gov.uscourts.flsd.700112.1.0.pdf

the original tweet/repost…

and another post on X

the case looks weaker than Josh Hammer’s biceps…

Alexis Wilkins, is refusing to address questions about links between Mossad, Israel, and child trafficking… My theory” She was tasked as Kash’s handler when they met in Jan of ‘24…Z’s knowing he would be FBI director soon…they would need him to shut down the Epstein case.

And all this time I just assumed she was his beard, and that Kash’s boyfriend was the Billionaire Muldoon, that he lives with in Vegas…discovery should be intense…

WSJ reporting that Kash Patel wants to live part-time in Las Vegas and run the FBI remotely. Seems like people missed some key context provided earlier by the Nevada Independent: Kash lives there with timeshare scammer Michael Muldoon.

If Kash Patel is so in love, why is he living in Las Vegas with Michael Muldoon?

So…The lady doth protest…a lot…

Alexis Wilkins is also currently suing ex-agent Kyle Seraphin for claiming she’s a “Honey Pot”



So, 5 Mil is the going rate for defamation?

Someone made a good comment that said she used the Fight With Kash foundation to file the lawsuit. Since that’s Kash’s foundation, wouldn’t it be open to discovery? Including Kash’s private correspondences? How do you introduce evidence legally?

Nothing says “I’m NOT Mossad” like suing someone to shut them up about Israel…

Why do I feel like she is openly mocking us with this tweet…?

“We need America to wake up and prioritize Israel.” -FBI Director Kash Patel



asking Grok:

exactly why is Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, suing Elijah Schaffer? What did he say specifically about her being a honeypot?

Grok

@grok

Nov 10

The lawsuit against Elijah Schaffer alleges he inferred Alexis Wilkins is a Mossad honeypot through his broader criticisms of Israeli influence on U.S. figures like Kash Patel, rather than direct statements about her. Schaffer clarifies that the filing admits he never accused her of being a honeypot or mentioned her personally in that way. It primarily targets his claims that Israel “occupies” America, framing the suit as a free speech attack. No specific quotes from Schaffer labeling her a honeypot appear in public reports or his responses.

This administration is spiraling. We are an occupied nation. Betrayal after betrayal…

Let me know when we’re ready for the revolution thing?