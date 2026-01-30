Something cat lovers need to know and why the cold is so dangerous for the kitties…their organs are compromised and they are in stress when they are not between 86 degrees and 100…that is their sweet spot…so, even indoor cats need to be warm…I have heating pads for all of them…ConAir has the ones that stay on…

sometimes they get too close - they love the heat that much…

some ideas…organ transport boxes for free. Hospitals still throw these away after one use. They make the ultimate cat shelter -- nothing insulates like Styrofoam.

even these will work, with outdoor heated cat pads…and you can get heavy plastic covers and mylar for about $10





coolers are good too

and heat lamps are great…





even old tires are great as warm enclosure…just make sure you have an escape hole…





I have five enclosures all around the house right now, covered with a sheet of mylar and plastic covers…heating pads…hopefully while it’s cold it looks like I’m covering my plants - the biz association nazis are always up my ass about the funky flower beds and rough looking front yard…I don’t do the yard of the month thing…😂I like the weeds too, they are medicinal…what can I say? They’ve even threatened to sue me once…LOL…I just do a little something every time I get another letter, to make them think I care - and they back off…until the next time? I should have put down roots on a funky ranch instead of a Houston subdivision, but that’s where I landed…



Just some easy ideas for any furkids that need a quick shelter this winter…

It says a lot about people who will care for these poor babies…

And for my amazing new scribes that don’t know what an Extreme Rescuer I’ve become…here’s a post from a while back…and it’s been just as crazy since then…

I’m just about to launch a little business…thinking of selling some prints of myu artwork…money gets tight when you literally run two rescue orgs out of my home and the shop - and no end in sight for it ever letting up…so look for some awesome items for sale, as I never want to go behind a paywall, during a worldwide genocide…I don’t think so, but I will sell some amazing things very soon…or we don’t eat…😻just need to bring in some rescue cash…so, again, look for some jewelry I made and some other art pieces - and some special things that I am about to sell and sacrifice for the furkids…anything for the furkids…



okay…welcome to my Rescue Revolution…

thank you for being on this intense journey with me…love you all, madly…and I do mean madly💋