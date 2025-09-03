I most often agree with Jon…especially on this…

from Rappoport's ss:

Whether through design, or by accident, Kennedy is now in a position to press hard on REALITY: the COVID vaccines, all RNA vaccines, and all vaccines are toxic.

If Trump doesn’t fire him.

If rebellion in the ranks of the agencies under Kennedy spreads and becomes more overt and threatening, Kennedy and Trump will have to stay the course. If they cave in, the CDC, FDA, NIH cesspool wins.

Kennedy’s next step could be releasing the “autism report”. Of course, he won’t go after vaccines as “the only cause,” but he could slam the shots.

He’s got some momentum going.

For the first time since taking office, Kennedy’s moves are making an impact.

He and Trump have to press their advantage. Strike while the iron is hot.

Kick over the idols.

MAKE NO APOLOGIES. DON’T BACK OFF.

I’m not counting any chickens. I’ll believe a real breakthrough if and when I see it.

Not until then...

