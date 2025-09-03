Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
1d

Every move is so complicated. Kennedy is moving fast which is what we want but many still believe vaccines like flu and childhood ones keep us healthy. So there is a slow roll- out of proofs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
13h

Jon is still on this

https://open.substack.com/pub/jonrappoport/p/i-warned-kennedy-about-this?r=98z5b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture