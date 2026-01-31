I’ve always said that one of the biggest wins for humanity, and for our very survival as a species, would be to expose Bill and Jeffrey’s sick and twisted Op, and cripple Gates forever. And get Bill Gates neutered, arrested, and tortured mercilessly…and his punishment? To be vaxxed into oblivion until his black rotting reptilian heart stops beating…



I always thought that the Epstein Files’ releases might get the job done. So I’m just a bit optimistic here, watching to see what this next dump will reveal…in hopes that this will be the end of Bill’s reign of terror…at least his fukking dinner invitations to the WH…FFS…



It seems that there really is no honor among thieves…nor ghoulz…and his satanic jerking circle of monsters are turning on him…



…according to AJ…



EXCLUSIVE EPSTEIN DOJ MEGA DOCUMENT DUMP ANALYSIS: Bill Gates was using Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail top scientists and American politicians.



By 2016 Epstein had turned the tables and was working with Bill Gates TOP staff to blackmail the globalist death cult leader.



Today the DOJ released over 3 million Epstein related documents, images and videos gathered by the Trump administration in the last year.



The Democrats are facing total, political devastation as the world begins to examine the files



Russian hookers, and the secret drugging of Melinda Gates is just the tip of the iceberg…









The big reveal of Gates and Epstein will be their Zorro Ranch Horror Show. I have at least four substack drafts on their activities there, from a dive I did about a year ago, but they are so hideous and so explosive that I have not posted them……yet……I may dig them out and unleash them…as the files keep dropping, time permitting.



Most are unaware of the bankrolling and blackmail Epstein pulled on top scientists for his ghoulish genetic experimentation. This is the real heart of his epic depravity that needs to be exposed. He had his own staff of world-class scientists - and he gave them $20 million a year to do whatever experiments he wanted them to do, to channel his inner fukking Mengele.

So, I am really hoping that the files coming out will reveal the unimaginable Zorro Ranch Op too.

If you stumble across any info on Zorro, or any of the so-called medical experimentation, please share.

It will horrify you and shake the world, if and when it ever comes out.



It will take a while to dig through these new files, and I have so little time right now, but let’s keep an eye on what comes out. I do think this could be the thing that takes Gates down. We would literally shift into a better world…an alternate reality…



And, again, help me out here, and feel free to post in the comments anything you find of interest.



Okay…ready, set, go…Gates in the crosshairs!!!! It’s a good day…



the Islanders…just as a reminder…



We are coming for you, Billy boy…











and a song…it’s here in this substack…





Stay fierce, feral and furious…frenzzzz…until we bring this hideous, soulless, non-human ghoul down…!!!!