Israeli soldiers told a parliamentary committee, “We are mentally ill, and our friends are committing suicide.”

Video below with English subtitles. Israeli soldiers (IDF) throw their psychiatric and suicidal medications, including fentanyl, on the table, during Knesset discussion.

Increasing suicide among IDF soldiers…

https://x.com/CelebiKrause/status/1968202627080188283

…not a romance language…

Slaughtering babies, killing and raping mothers and innocent civilians have serious consequences…especially when you finally sober up.

Hmmm…fentanyl…is BB trying to kill his own soldiers? The ones that might be having a crisis of conscience? Is BB afraid that the injured soldiers will be too costly to compensate? He shouldn’t have to worry about that since we pay for Israel’s healthcare - it only stands to reason, since we finance BB’s genocides, that we will end up paying for the injured IDF soldiers disabilities and rehabs for life as well…

So, are they ticked off about the deadly meds or are they mad at the warmongers who put them on the meds and are seemingly trying to kill them?

I have to wonder, which came first, the mental illnesses or the atrocities they committed?

And Drops notices things that most people might miss…I caught the Frazzle Drip face on one of the bags that they were dumping onto the table…👀





not really “combat” trauma - more like “slaughter and withdrawal” trauma, I would think?



The dark empath in me hopes for the day that all soldiers wake up and realize that they are signing up for the next era of blood sacrifice for the profit and entertainment of the cabal’s blood lust…the orchestrated decimation of the PEOPLE’S army, ensuring that the “people” are sufficiently gas lit and manipulated - and never have the clarity of mind and the strength in numbers to ever come after THEM…



Our own soldiers face the same mental health crises…it isn’t sane to kill innocent people for the sake of blood cult and the MIC

Veterans usually wake up to it and see it clearly when their service is over, but they live with the horrors and agonizingly question themselves for the rest of their lives…they realize that their courage and good faith was exploited for the profit and pleasure of the blood lust elites…

from one of our vets…

https://x.com/KerryBurgess/status/1968388499163513077





and the more you hear…

https://x.com/Dr__Manhattan_/status/1967940374359621888

And how long before Hollywood Zionists, musicians and politicians hold a giant televised fundraiser, sponsored by the big tech companies, Coke and Raytheon to "save the IDF?"

https://x.com/Pallet787091/status/1968014940025065690

“... the colonizer, who in order to ease his conscience gets into the habit of seeing the other man as an animal, accustoms himself to treating him like an animal, and tends objectively to transform himself into an animal.” ~Aimé Césaire, Discourse on Colonialism.

And let’s not forget who created Hamas…Israel and the US…destroyers/radicalizers of the muslim world…

I miss these countries’ cultures and traditions…

https://x.com/realMaalouf/status/1968402189144969584

And I miss Ron Paul on the floor…

https://x.com/Riptide___/status/1968055181486198877

LISTENING TO THIS NOW…a reminder that we are ALL in the midst of a “WORLDWIDE” GENOCIDE…

GOD HELP US ALL…



https://rumble.com/v6z3xuw-documenting-genocide-the-vax-amyloid-clots-symposium.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Make it stop!