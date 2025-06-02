184 million passwords stolen; Google, Apple & more: Cybercriminal’s Dream…

supposedly?

Of course, I always have serious trust issues when “they” try to scare us into doing anything...is it real or are they trying to get our “new” data into some new AI system?



They are so good at dishing out the trauma…



Just spit balling on some possible dots that we might connect…purely a spidey sense thing…but…IMO, the timing is suss AF

Palantir is newly sanctioned, poised and ready to suck it all up…all of our data, so, I’ll sound this tentative alarm, reluctantly…

It could be anything…maybe a head fake? Maybe we can suss it out together and spit ball on what TF the true agenda is here and if it is legit? I think they are about to cast a wide net…so…



You’ll have to decide what to do…

…as I said I have serious trust issues…it serves me well…

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1929249986220364197

And someone just posted that they tried to change a password and got this…



I do have some pointy questions…and some dots to connect…I could be wrong, but my paranoia is usually warranted…



Let’s see…who loves chaos?

What database has the passwords of all those different companies?

Don’t worry, the government and Palantir will be able to safely store all of our data…we’d better get onboard right away…Let's consolidate EVERY piece of Americans' information with Palatir! After all, how can we not trust them…Theil reminded us that silicone valley is very religious…comedy gold…

What if these big corps and companies are actually SELLING OUR INFORMATION and disguising it as data breaches? Breach really means sold, right?

Or….they revamped the code so that any and all new passwords are captured within a specific database for immediate and precision access by whomever/whatever…



I told you up front…I have serious trust issues…



My impression - Our data is always compromised by design…This wasn’t a hack, it was a data transfer…

Palantir, which is more or less a quasi-intelligence agency with ties to both CIA/Mossad, acting as a “contractor” just effectively, and effortlessly COUPED the whole U.S. Government though the Trump Administration to build out an AI powered database of all American’s sensitive information, at a capacity never seen before.

This database will be WEAPONIZED against us all once the Social Credit system is in place, and you can, and will become a target if you dare to dissent…



Enough paranoia for you? You want more? I’ve got more…

Just like how China runs their society, which is the model for the UN/WEF NWO plans for the WORLD, especially America. Your Constitutional rights are being close to being gone for good, subverted by a third party corporation, in which the CEO Peter Thiel says “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”.

America is a wholly OCCUPIED nation, and we are in BIG TROUBLE.

Remember when MAGAs were giddy about the Trump administration tapping Palantir to link only undocumented immigrants' data? That was cool…

The surveillance state… the police state… the deep state… …are alive & well under Trump. He signed bills to extend & expand mass surveillance. Now he’s building “profiles” on millions of law-abiding Americans…

Donald Trump just gave YOUR data to this terrorist.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp is a real life demon/psychopath…

Tell us more about your “digital kill chain,” Alex…

https://x.com/groyperfarm/status/1928837401259995482

I remember when Trump took just about every limp little dick tech tyrant he could find to Saudi Arabia? I wasn’t too thrilled…oh look, there’s Alex…

https://x.com/jawwwn_/status/1922289977305473144

When GOP billionaire Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel bankrolls JD Vance’s sudden rise from Hillbilly Elegy to the Senate to the White House and Trump taps Palantir to create a master database on every American - something smells real bad…

And…back to the breach…

Please steal my identity and take on my vet bills…

Someone mentioned to use Yubikey. I have no idea who they are…evidently it uses two factor?



Is it almost time to consider stopping your online banking and get rid of all apps that hold your financial information? Is it time to get offline altogether?



I’ve decided…

I’m not going to change one freaking password…



Russia is ready to drop the bombs anytime now, anyway…the deep state is salivating for war…does my password really matter that much?

Here’s my password for everything…FU.EVERY.SINGLE.TIME



Good luck, frenzzz, in navigating this ghoulish hellscape…