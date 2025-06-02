Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

Unjected Resister
9h

Yes, They, the Tech Bros in partnership with Gov Industrial Complex and Global Cabal Banksters want to take it all to the next level of 100+ percent, 360degree monetization of Everything via digital enslavement of all who are left standing.

It is good to connect the dots and know who all the psychopaths are setting up this massive dystopian nightmare world slave farm.

But... We are sooo fucked because most of the younger generations, Boomers' kids and their kids, have already given up their sovereignty, their divine freedom, and gladly 24/7/365 allow their private info to be vaccuumed up. They don't care, let alone don't realize what the real cost is, and how trapped they are guaranteed to become.

I have been praying daily for 20+ years that the young people the world over would wake the fuck up, enmasse.

Knowing at my age I likely won't be around to see the doors to the New World Order Mega Casino Slave Farm get slammed shut and become the ultimate prison for all of humanity.

I will however keep hoping that just before I leave this life there might yet be some glimmer of light, of Liberty on the horizon for those left behind.

Jane Hoffman
9h

Our info already on the Quantum system. This new twist is to tempt the demons into the light somehow because they cant resist their greed.

