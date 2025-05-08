GOF ban was a head fake…the fine print reveals the betrayal. GOF will now be codified…the standard…



Wiles was the pharma gatekeeper after all…big pHARMa and the medical cartel gets a pass and is poised for round two. We never demanded explanations, accountability and mea culpas for OWS and the orchestrated death march and the countless injuries, so phase two will roll out all over us, again and again…

Trump is the perfect dupe - either purposely and woefully uninformed or totally uninterested in ever facing or dealing with the dire challenges that we face as a species.



Blondie - the “cover girl” was seemingly tasked with protecting the criminals, pedophiles and covid ghoulz…calming the marks with some low hanging fruit - as they throw some scraps of fake mock meat in our faces…

Congress will not defund the USAID money grifts…so all the poison programs, the targeting of innocent civilians, new vaxxes, fake pandemics, chemtrails, DEWs, all the deep state plans for the ongoing cull, will continue unabated…



We’re going dark…close this substack right now…I beg you…just move on to the next substacker on your list…don’t you dare read on…

I did warn you…you’re on your own now…



We will be having another “outbreak” soon, as threatened promised, but this time, a hemorrhagic plandemic, likely sometime in July - maybe make it on July 4th…celebrating the second act of the DoD bioweapon deployment with a glitzy military parade as humanity is bleeding out of every orafice? That would be so fitting and enough trauma to keep the genocide exponentially on course…

The vaxxes for marburg - the next bioweapon head fake (that I predicted long ago) is on course and will be deployed/triggered, unloading the payloads in the nano capsules that are overwhelming our bodies, just waiting for the frequency kill shot to unload them - “that will really get our attention.” Bill Gates is giddy…



But, hey, we got that trade deal with the UK, if there will be any sunlight left there to even see the expected maxxed out economic growth from this “very big deal.” And if there’s any red tape, not a problem, we won’t see it…

Let’s make a deal…there will be deals…wheeling and dealing and letting the marks chips just fall…not sure how many of us will still be alive to benefit from it all, but I assume that someone will… They’ve announced that we will be exporting our vaxxed beef to the UK…should we celebrate? A “big deal” and Xi and Switzerland are up next…



A song that I used to sing popped into my head as I was drowning in my angst…so I went down the jazz rabbit hole…and if I hadn’t I would have started throwing things…



Digression is called for right now…diversions, distractions…we need some…at least I do…



I had a song in my repertoire when I used to do jazz clubs - called “Wheelers and Dealers” written by a phenomenal songwriter friend of mine, Dave Frishberg…the lyrics are so brilliant…so perfect for our times…and yes, I was calling the monsters out way back then - even in song…



Let’s take a much needed detour from this not-so-scenic-anymore route that we’ve taken - before we fall off the cliff…



Vanessa Santiago - I love this version - the closest to mine - the recording quality sukks, but the vibe is it…I WISH I HAD MY VERSION TO PLAY, BUT IT IS ROTTING ON A VHS TAPE THAT'S AROUND HERE SOMEWHERE…so here's Vanessa…

Lyrics:



And there are some other versions…feel free to skip past them - I just wanted to include and archive them…if you’re eager to get back to the next Plandemic…scroll down…

Such an amazing song - check out Dave Frishberg for more of his stunning original tunes…

Here we are…back to the insane world in which we live…



But back to the next plandemic, reluctantly, and back to the next big payday for the elite’s deleters’ pharma portfolios…

It’s a done deal - because they’ve already developed and even purchased and stored all of the marburg vaxxes well ahead of the next deployment - they are ready and it’s been waiting in the wings for a year and a half. And initially, for those who will not line up, they have the band aid vaxxes, and airvaxxes for the hesitants. Our enemies are formidable - they’ve thought of everything…

The drone flaps, which we never got any fukking explanation for, was a dry run for airvax delivery. Don’t ask me how I know these things, but I know things. And conveniently, the band aid vaxxes will be mailed to all of us and we will be tracked and traced (and targeted) just to make sure that we’ve slapped them on administered them to ourselves…or else…

No one is coming…except the ghoulz who are still coming in for the kill…at warp speed and with a vengeance…



We took the scenic route, but our exhausted souls are melting over the edge of the cliff…

Make sure you scroll down to watch the full conversation…Renz and Maria are always vigilant and wise, and they have a lot more impulse control than I do…but then, just about everyone does…



I wonder if I could stop sounding alarms and get my life back…I’m bitter…the chips on my shoulder are getting high and heavy…I need more music in my life…more jazz, more messy paint tables, more sleep, more detoxes, more red light, less rage, less grief, less angst, more healing, on all levels…

…and the beat goes on…





And…we have a new pope…give me PizzaBalla, please…would be such a fitting name…don’t get me started…we didn’t get pizzaballa…damn…we got Leo, so, there ya go…social justice back in vogue…

Poor Sinead O’Connor, we do have another picture for her…may she RIP…ok…that’s enough…



done with ranting…for now…



Diva - over and Out…