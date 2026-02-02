Whew...I am so glad to know this - that the flares might have been the trigger?



I do have some heart issues and some damage...but...this was scary...now I know why...

I felt some alarming sensations in my heart last night - I headed for bed and was hoping I wasn’t stroking out…I felt it, just a bit, earlier this morning too...and extreme fatigue -and I mean EXREME FATIGUE - the fatigue started yesterday. It is starting to calm down and back off, but I am still really, really fatigued...just wanted you all to be aware...the combo of nano tech in our blood, direct energy weapons/frequencies and solar flares are a deadly combo...take it slowly...



Please alert anyone you know with heart issues?

And thank you, Dr. Ana…