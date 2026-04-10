Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
17h

Remember when Celia Farber said "Everything is weird bullshit all the time." Can it get any weirder is not a challenge!

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4 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
16h

Still waiting for anyone of the Epstein, Covid, aipac grifters to be arrested.

Laughing at my vote for trump thinking we could actually see Justice. Will anyone ever be held accountable?

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