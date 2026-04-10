For those who are impressed by Melania's Epstein presser yesterday ("I was not a participant") it was almost certainly driven by Amanda Ungaro, an Epstein victim who had a child with Paolo Zampolli, who brought Melania to the US.

Zampolli just got Ungaro deported with the help of someone high up in the White House.

Amanda's vowing revenge…

Is Melania getting ahead of Amanda Ungaro - Zampolli, who introduced Melania to Trump at the Kit Kat club? Did Melania and Zampolli team up and call ICE on Amanda and have her deported…?

But wait…Melania just said she wanted EVERY victim to be heard…they should all come before Congress and testify…right?

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/20/us/paolo-zampolli-ice-melania-trump-epstein.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Z1A.biI2.Uy0TcZhcdA1p&smid=tw-share

Paolo Zampolli, right, at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump and his wife, Melania, on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

The Trumps with Amanda Ungaro and Mr. Zampolli 👆at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Amanda is now set to do an interview this weekend and TELL ALL about Melania, Epstein, Trump and Zampolli.



This was what Melanie's random press conference was about yesterday.



They're trying to get ahead of a BOMBSHELL…



and…



this is an interesting clip…

An account with Amanda’s name just started threatening to spill secrets. Immediately followed by Melania Trump's visibly nervous press conference about Epstein…



I’m just trying to keep it real, frenz…are we not done with all the lies and the gaslighting?

And, of course, we love fashion - but so do the predators…modeling agencies were their thing…the perfect cover for trafficking young girls…





And there’s this book that was just published…with conveniently scrubbed passages…

And I don’t really care if she had sex with Epstein, she was moving up the ladder…taking herself off the menu…but would she have enabled and supplied models? Trump had modeling agencies with just about everyone, Adelson for one, who likely had a lot of dirt on Trump, and he had an agency with Epstein, up until 2017, which he closed right after he won… and Trump and Adelson had lots of hotels to put the models up in…I’ve always been suss about the long list of young girls that they brought over from Europe…I’ve been down that rabbit hole too and it is dark…anyway, that has always been my guess…and there is much more that I’m not even going to post that I dug up years ago…but, Melania’s fashion sense is flawless…



And, YES…we are still talking about Epstein

…because it’s all of them…



Let’s see what shakes out…



Diva…over and out.