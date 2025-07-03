The Hep B - the decades of carnage…
Jon writes:
You’re a crusader with Tucker, and a bureaucrat the rest of the time?
HOLD A DAMN PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE HEP B VACCINE AND TEAR THE CDC A NEW ONE AND DON’T STOP UNTIL YOU NAME NAMES AND REFER THE NAMES TO BONDI FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.
You have no idea how many people are already enraged and fed up with your act.
As they watch you flush a golden opportunity down the toilet.
What a tragic betrayal…and that goes for almost all in this new admin…
"If a government wants to maintain vital services, social order, and ultimately its own power, it will do what The Network wants (regardless of the will of the people). If the government refuses, the flow of money will be cut and won't be restored until 'more acceptable leaders' assume control."
Joseph Plummer
Tragedy and Hope 101
Wow, True grit and power with Jon Rappoport!
Thanks for posting his words!
Cheers!