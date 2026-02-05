I wonder if any other substack writers got this message…or any of my subscribers?

Here’s Chris, CEO, Substack

Hello,

I’m reaching out to let you know about a security incident that resulted in the email address from your Substack account being shared without your permission.

I’m incredibly sorry this happened. We take our responsibility to protect your data and your privacy seriously, and we came up short here.

What happened. On February 3rd, we identified evidence of a problem with our systems that allowed an unauthorized third party to access limited user data without permission, including email addresses, phone numbers, and other internal metadata. This data was accessed in October 2025. Importantly, credit card numbers, passwords, and financial information were not accessed.

What we are doing. We have fixed the problem with our system that allowed this to happen. We are conducting a full investigation, and are taking steps to improve our systems and processes to prevent this type of issue from happening in the future.

What you can do. We do not have evidence that this information is being misused, but we encourage you to take extra caution with any emails you receive that may be suspicious.

This sucks. I’m sorry. We will work very hard to make sure it does not happen again.

- Chris Best, CEO of Substack



I’m not that concerned about my email…anyone who wishes me harm, or is harming me already, knows exactly where I am…was just curious if anyone else got this notice - and wanted to alert my subscribers? It happened in November, I guess…so, I have no idea what emails might have been accessed…just wanted you to know…



I think we all know by now that there is no privacy…at all anymore…it is what it is…

and just an fyi - if anyone emailed me today, I missed it - mailbox was down for 12 hours - full - always - with a quota warning…had no time to purge it, it’s happening often now, so I l lost today’s emails…way too much on my plate these days…good grief…



I sure could use some help from my digital twin…😁



Thanks for being here…you are the best!



💋





