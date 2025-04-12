Meth pushers are back…and they are everywhere…we even love and trust some of them…we’ve known them for decades…

I checked in with Tim Truth on this…I do like his digs - he is also anti-ivermectin…but there’s a really interesting gem in this vid about grapefruit laced/injected with meth blue - from Israel…no less…WTF? It was from many years ago…and there are some other great research gems from way back.



And the interactions of meth blue and ivermectin are major…no one else has ever mentioned that…drug interactions by design?



Depopulation by any other name…?

Just because RFK Jr. takes massive doses of MB - doesn’t mean we should touch this stuff, much less overdo it…he has made some very bad decisions for himself along these “lines” in the past. And there is no antidote if you do an overdose. Can damage the eyes if it happens to get into your eyes? Lethal for animals…BIG no…

The poison pushers sure stay busy…so watch that grapefruit juice and the ivermectin - esp. with meth blue if you are taking it…be careful out there…

My advice? Just stay in the pink - Red Light Therapy! And just eat dandelion…

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Methylene-blue-depopulation:1

and another vid by Dr. Andrew Kaufman

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/Methylene_Blue:7

And just out of curiosity, are there effects of MB waste products from urination? How much of it would get into the watershed circulation system of routine urban users flushing it daily into the sewer water treatment centers?



How paranoid am I? If the deep state ghoulz that want us all dead are NOT loudly demonizing something…we should take note? It probably works to the advantage of their mass extinction agenda.

Hopefully anyone who needs to see this…will see this?

Thanks, Crystal…not crystal meth…just our precious vocalist…

