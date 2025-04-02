now that RFKJ has been guzzling it - and Alex Jones is heavily promoting it…
Here’s a thread I found with some additional info to consider…
Ben is a great source of personal health advice, and he offers some details on the increasingly popular Methylene Blue supp, but, personally I’m still not quite onboard with a textile dye…just me…
and again, I’m not promoting anything…just sharing info…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1907393490645889040.html?utm_campaign=topunroll
I've had to use Methylene blue to KILL roots that were invading my well walls.
It worked sooo well at KILLING this organic matter.
Gee, sounds like a great idea to INJEST this biological killer.
LOOK IT UP. ... go straight to images ... It shows what it does..... It's a product made for KILLING.
Not fond of the idea of a textile dye either. But was not onboard with turpentine or oral DMSO because solvents don't appeal to me and yet pine needle extract (basically a solvent) is extremely beneficial so I asked around in the alt med community here and there seem to be fantastic results with using it...still, I'm overloaded with info and pills so will skip for now.