Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
Apr 2

I've had to use Methylene blue to KILL roots that were invading my well walls.

It worked sooo well at KILLING this organic matter.

Gee, sounds like a great idea to INJEST this biological killer.

LOOK IT UP. ... go straight to images ... It shows what it does..... It's a product made for KILLING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
Apr 2

Not fond of the idea of a textile dye either. But was not onboard with turpentine or oral DMSO because solvents don't appeal to me and yet pine needle extract (basically a solvent) is extremely beneficial so I asked around in the alt med community here and there seem to be fantastic results with using it...still, I'm overloaded with info and pills so will skip for now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture