The Last Refuge of Tyrants…war…and another blood sacrifice for Greater Israel…



It’s a simulation now but it will be a fact in December…

AJ reports:

Trump Orders Pentagon To Prepare National Draft In Three Weeks As US Troops Mass For A Ground Invasion Of Iran!



The Trump Admin’s Selective Service System Published A Request Last Week Asking Vendors To Create A Computer Simulation, So The Agency Can Test Scenarios For A National Military Draft!



This Comes After Legislation Was Passed Last Year To Make The Selective Service Mandatory, Raise The Age Of Conscription To 42 From 35, & Make Registration Into The Draft Automatic When You Get A Driver's License Or Turn 18



In This Must-Watch/Share Report, Alex Jones Calls On President Trump To Clarify That He's Not Calling For A National Draft Or Else Be Removed Using The 25th Amendment!

Interview with Mike Adams

Ground War in Iran coming soon…infuriating…

AI will direct it all…no Israeli troops…US troops ONLY…A computer simulation to set up the draft.



So AI is going to pick which people to kill?





They will never get their fill of blood sacrifice rituals…God help us all…



the Diva can’t take it…