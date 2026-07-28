Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
2d

NOOOOOO. I can't take it either.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2d

I wonder what the DJT clan will say now to spin this as...America First? Or Americans Last

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