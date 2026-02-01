Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

I'm guessing a lot of clever programming went into this to create a fear porn scenario to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us... Not buying self-aware computer programs.

Reply
Share
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
6h

This makes 1984 look like a picnic. Now killer ants at the picnic.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture