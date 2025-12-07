I realize that we are different than mice…but a little Mozart can’t hurt…



Here’s the whole piece:





A 2025 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, demonstrating that exposure to Mozart’s Sonata for Two Pianos in D major (K.448) from birth significantly enhanced gut health in mice, including more substantial intestinal barriers, increased beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus, reduced inflammation, and improved immunity.



thanks to Proton for this link…



https://journals.asm.org/doi/pdf/10.1128/spectrum.02377-24



This aligns with broader research on the beneficial effects of classical music, where listening to such compositions promotes neuroplasticity, enhancing brain connectivity and cognitive functions such as memory and attention through synchronized neural activity.



Here’s a lot more info if you want to dive deeper…

https://x.com/LloydDurwin/status/1997547672870224043?s=20

And info on microclotting…might be of some help to us…

I’ve been following Hulscher’s work for quite some time...he is tireless and so smart...jumping through hoops to try to help us.

Thought I would share his latest...he has a substack too, but posts a lot on X - this is from his X post...





Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

@NicHulscher

Nattokinase DISSOLVES 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours

Breakthrough in-vitro study finds a natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently found in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested. Nattokinase breaks down BOTH the trigger (spike protein) AND the pathological result (amyloid microclots).

REMINDER: Prion-like amyloid microclots were found in 100% of the COVID-19 vaccinated in a new peer-reviewed study. These anomalous structures accumulate into the massive white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.

Here’s the link on X if you want to see more...and his vid...



https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1997405866333511994?s=20



I’m still down with this flu - whatever this new bioweapon variant/chimeric/poison/pathogen that they’ve concocted and deployed - whatever this is that they are likely spraying on us - I’m into the 3rd week and down for the count - and it is brutal...

Okay...just thought we’d like to know this about nattokinase...since the unvaxxed are micro clotting too...ugh...

Sorry I’ve been MIA - and I’ll be taking a break to get well…but stay calm, sane and as healthy as possible…

Enjoy the Sonata…just gorgeous…

"Staying Alive is An Act of Defiance" the Diva





make this “coughing” so hard…

💋

