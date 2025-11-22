She will be missed…and yes, we are all aware of the times that she didn’t tow

”our” preferred lines…but in the end, she was a phenomenal warrior…and her advocacy for the Epstein victims might have been the last straw for this captured, Israel first, deadly deep state government…

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is officially resigning from office after her fallout with Trump and that ‍her last day in office will ​be January 5th of 2026

This says it all…a profound statement, IMO

Politics, in a fallen nation, when you are even remotely an America First advocate, and principled at all, it is a death sentence. I’m sure she got the message loud and clear. The attacks on her and Massie and all of the patriots who are exposing the lies and betrayals are unforgivable…and I’m sure that Massie will be next casualty on the monster’s list. No one that works in any way for the common people can survive in the hideous and vicious pedo swamp that is DC. If you’re not a pedo, or protecting the pedos, you are in the crosshairs.



People end up dead for telling the truth…

We should keep an eye on who is celebrating the most…it will tell us a lot.

Rep. Randy Fine is openly celebrating Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation, saying “one antisemite down, one to go.”



Fine - letting us know who their next target is - Massie…



Fine also told Israeli media earlier this month that he hopes to recruit enough Jewish Republican lawmakers to form a “minyan,” a quorum of ten men required for traditional Jewish public prayer.



Just what we need…more public prayer…FFS

Easy for the twitter trolls to criticize. They didn’t have to deal with all the threats and harassment from being independent and not taking the Miriam money. She served us well, Better than most, IMO. She should be thanked profusely.

Trump and his hand picked team of ghoulz have destroyed all ‘hope’ that We the People had left to restore our Republic.

I wish her the best, and really hope that she is smart enough to get out of politics forever - and never go near any of those swamp monsters again…they are going to go after everyone who is criticizing and trying to hold their feet to the fire. They are coming for all of their perceived enemies with a vengeance.



So, there’s only a short list of America First warriors left on the battlefield and I fear that we will have to agonizingly watch as they are destroyed, one by one.



these are the “worst of times.”



We wrap them all in safety - they are all at great risk…and we are grateful for their courage…





Take heart, my frenzzz…we have more flames to throw and we will rant until we can’t.



”Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance” the Diva

