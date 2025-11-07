Diva Drops

Pasheen Stonebrooke
6d

Just one night after Zohran Mamdani won the race for New York City Mayor, Muslim street vendors are already blasting the Islam ‘Sound of the Quran’ through the streets...

This is the beginning of the end...

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1986680025001959520

Heather B
6d

So sad this is happening! And a little frightening too.

