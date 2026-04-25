Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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doug's avatar
doug
11h

ask any living entity of choice for a commitment, and it will be gone

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Michael A. Stilinovich's avatar
Michael A. Stilinovich
10h

I can relate.

Back in the 70's I adopted a spider.

Sort of.

Granted it was not poisonous as I grew up in the same town as Bob Zimmerman. Hibbing Mn.

You know, the famous singer songwriter that made a pact with the chief commander (Satan).

https://youtu.be/bV-rwgktvpU?t=885

Anyway, I started to feed a spider. I would catch a fly and throw it into the web while still alive, which wasn't visible to the spider as it would be in a crevice out of sight,

Initially I did it so he would feel the vibration of the fly trying to escape the web and come out of hiding.

In the beginning I wouldn't even see him come out. Just occasionally see him out on the web but not during his lunch.

After a few weeks he would come out tentatively to devour the fly after 20-30 seconds.

As time went by, when I arrived home he would be waiting for me on his web and if not I would call him by name and he would scurry out in a matter of seconds as if to greet me.

This lasted for a good part of the summer.

Then one day I took a nap in the middle of the afternoon on a sofa adjacent to the window.

When I woke, still drowsy, he was on my chest and I instinctively swatted him. As soon as it happened I feared it was him.

It was.

'Sniff'

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
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