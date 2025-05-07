A Texas worker was stunned when vibrant blue rainwater poured down during a storm, with shocking footage capturing pools of the strange liquid. This bizarre phenomenon has sparked alarm, with fears that toxic chemicals are contaminating plants, soil, and water systems.

Many are pointing fingers at Texas’s extensive cloud seeding programs, which critics argue could be behind this unsettling event. Here’s the scoop on the state’s weather modification efforts, all sanctioned under the Texas Weather Modification Act of 1967:

Panhandle Rainfall Boost Project: Spans ~4 million acres in the Texas Panhandle, aiming to enhance precipitation for agriculture and aquifer recharge.

South Texas Rain Enhancement Initiative: Covers 10,318 square miles across 10 counties (Bandera, Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, Bee, McMullen, Atascosa, Frio, Medina, Uvalde), using aircraft to seed clouds year-round.

West Texas Weather Modification Effort: Targets 6.4 million acres over 7 counties (Sterling, Tom Green, Irion, Reagan, Crockett, Sutton, Schleicher) to increase rainfall and suppress hail.

Trans-Pecos Cloud Seeding Program: Operates across 4.5 million acres in 5 counties (Loving, Ward, Pecos, Reeves, Culberson), focusing on drought relief.

Rolling Plains Precipitation Project: Encompasses 2.5 million acres in 7 counties (Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Haskell, Stonewall, Knox, Baylor) to bolster rain for farming.

Sandyland Weather Modification Program: Covers 1.5 million acres in Yoakum and Gaines counties, enhancing rainfall for local water needs. Southwest Texas Rainmaking Association: Operates in 5 counties along the Rio Grande, with bases in Laredo and Cotulla, to combat water scarcity.

All programs are regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), requiring licenses and permits to ensure compliance with the 1967 Texas Weather Modification Act. While cloud seeding typically uses silver iodide, concerns are mounting that these operations—or something else entirely—could be linked to the eerie blue rain.

Is this a freak natural event, or are Texas’s skies being manipulated with unforeseen consequences?

Besides a dye, what chemicals could possibly turn water blue?

Several chemicals can turn water blue, aside from dyes:

Copper(II) Sulfate (CuSO₄) - Dissolves in water to form a blue solution due to copper ions. Copper(II) Chloride (CuCl₂) - Creates a blue-green hue in water. Cobalt(II) Chloride (CoCl₂) - Produces a blue solution when dissolved. Methylene Blue - A chemical compound used in labs, not strictly a dye, that turns water blue. Prussian Blue (Fe₄[Fe(CN)₆]₃) - A pigment that can disperse in water, giving a blue color. Nickel(II) Chloride (NiCl₂) - Can impart a bluish tint in aqueous solutions.

These are typically metal salts or coordination compounds that interact with water to produce a blue color due to their electronic transitions. Always handle such chemicals with care, as many are toxic or hazardous.

They’ve been spraying the skies like crazy in Texas. Fourth day of complete coverage in East TX…thick here in Houston for over a week…