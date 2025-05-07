Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4h

I was going to tease about "Methylene blue" but I see Grok already caught that as a potential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan's avatar
Susan
4h

They are determined to kill our Planet and all life on earth 🌍 I suppose

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture