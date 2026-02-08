I’ve been posting on Nancy’s X page a lot of info and some relevant subsstacks, articles and the egregious attacks that Gates has deployed on humanity…the list is long… so many things that they need to know about Bill Gates before they put that ghoul in front of Congress.



Are you ready to get fierce with me…? Go to her page on X and post as many items about Gates as you can, so that they know all the hideous things he is doing…I guarantee you they don’t know half of what he has been up to.



Nancy is on the warpath, and I think Gates is enemy number one - I suggested that she arrest him on site when he comes in for questioning. She is tuned in more than most on this monster…here’s her X post:



Rep. Nancy Mace

@RepNancyMace

Feb 6



To every predator who thinks their evil secrets died with Jeffrey Epstein: Your day of reckoning is coming.



We will not stop until every single one of your names is exposed and you’re behind bars for what you’ve done.



Comer and Burchett are great ones to bombard with info on Gates too…and Rand Paul and Massie…



Wanna get busy with me?



I have little to no time, but I’m going to lose more sleep than usual to throw some flames.

This would be the time if we ever want to stop him from chemtrailing us to death, blocking the sun, poisoning our food, unleashing vax mosquitos and ticks…and on and on…whatever he does that pisses you off the most…pick some reps and bombard them, vaxxing the world into oblivion and into the grave and planning the next plandemic and zombie apocalypse…whatever you can think of - make your demands and your outrage known and let them know that they will supported when they bring this monster down…

c’mon, frenzzzz…be an anon for a day and let’s drop some bombs?



Copy some relevant substacks and drop them into their threads…let’s do this…



here’s another of her posts:



Rep. Nancy Mace

@RepNancyMace

We’re calling for Bill Gates to testify under oath on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Oversight Committee.



3 million pages of Epstein documents were just released by the DOJ and the allegations are SICK. If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress.



Nobody is above the law. Not billionaires. Not the powerful. Nobody.

Let me know in the comments who you are targeting and with what info…and we can copy each others and add our own twists…put it on your clipboard and go! From a lot of past experience doing this, you can post the same copy about ten times, then you want to change it a bit to avoid getting a notice…



Okay let me know who is onboard and on the battlefield to help take this MFer out…



Oh no…I blew it…I guess this latest flame post was a little too…uh…hot?



Here’s my latest post I tried to put out there - that just now got me locked out…I guess it was a bit over the top for X - I’m locked out for 12 hours…so don’t use this copy…damn…



” We the People demand the arrest of Bill Gates on sight, for decades if crimes against humanity His orchestrated assaults and murder and poisoning of millions must end now for the sake of all biological life on Earth. He must be neutered…NOW



So, don’t copy this 👆and pop it in everywhere…ugh…they will neuter “you” instead…

don’t be insane like the Diva…

I’m sure you can be much less aggressive and hyperbolic? A bit less “passionate?” I’m sure you can be much more measured than the Diva? Isn’t everyone? remember - a repeat post is only good about ten times…then change it and keep bombing!



A great thread and two great substacks by Sayer Ji…

start here…



So, I had to remove a bunch of posts, or they won’t let me back on in 12 hours - but I should be back on that battlefield by morning…ugh…



Okay…as they say in Texas…Let’s Git ‘er Done…help me out while I’m locked out?



Damn, but we’ve got a bit of time…



Swords and keyboards up, frenzzzz



Diva…over and out…

💋💞



I just tried to get on with another device…uh oh…here’s a new message



Your account is locked

After careful review, we determined your account broke the X Rules. Your account is temporarily in read-only mode, which means you can’t post, Repost, or Like content. Most accounts regain full access in a week, but it could take longer.



uh oh, could be worse than I thought…this is the the thanks you get for trying to keep us alive…

