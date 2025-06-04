This is why you don’t put yourself out there in the UFO hellscape, the risk is too great…no matter how amazing your story is, and no matter how much you want to share what you think is valuable information…there are some serious psychos out there - even beyond some of the evil hate groups, monitoring everything…and reporting to…whomever…

I have some names, but I won’t dare mention them…



The UFO field is particularly dangerous, and all of social media is crawling with spooks…who have the power to list and target you - they are chomping at the bit to up the numbers and their black budgets, and they are casting a very wide net now.

And it takes very little - even a stinging casual remark - and you are forever in the most hideous program that you can’t even fathom, one that very few people even know about, or that most people would never believe if you told them…

One wrong move and your life is never the same…I’ve sounded this alarm so often in the past…is anyone listening? Maybe a few are…?



And that goes for every contentious and/or controversial topic, which is almost everything, these days…but don’t tick off the wrong person…in fact, try not to piss anyone off…as tempting as it is…



Here’s a post from a friend on X - and another guy, Tupacabra, who contribute great UFO posts - read mostly by the UFO community on X…I always peruse the UFO pages, but rarely comment…



Red Panda Koala

@RedPandaKoala

Jun 1

I am not suicidal, I love my life.

I believe Tupacabra, myself, and various others have sufficiently collected evidence indicating that counter intel officials with religious cult like tendencies have conducted an illegal psychological operation on civilians within and surrounding the UFO topic including but not limited to surveillance, hacking, psychotronic weapons, public doxxing and harassment campaigns. Some affiliated attack dogs from this group have committed murder, which was promptly covered up by the same group.

I also believe some of the recent moves we’ve seen indicate some federal agencies are investigating and soon may be charging elements conducting this rogue operation.

Me: Personally, I would tell Koala not to count on that…but back to Koala…

The message received that I am posting comes from a no nonsense military veteran who I have known for years but have not heard from in a few months, they are honorable and have never given me indications of trickery in the past. I am posting this publicly just to be extra cautious, hopefully it’s nothing. I do carry, and have security cameras at my residence and on my car.

People are waking up to their targeting like never before…it is a terrifying awakening…I guess it is important to sound these alarms…at least we know what is happening to us?





Hang in there…it is getting very intense…