Most of us will never step foot into a hospital again, but we never know what might trigger us enough to make that fateful and dangerous trip. Or who might call an ambulance if we happen to lose it, or seize out of control…



One thing we know for sure is that it will not be a new-age detox spa retreat - but a battlefield, where our lives will be at risk from the treacherous and greedy white coats.



I have a short clip here that might help you be prepared……at least until you have your no-consent forms in hand, copied and notarized.

And, for my new subscribers - below - I’m reposting a substack from last year with forms that you can download and copy.



I keep a copy in my purse, (boyz, put one in your man purse?) and I have one in my car and two others (around here somewhere😜)



And you can insist that they put the notarized copy in your chart upon admission and let them know they will be sued if they breach the no-consent contract, and let them know that you will insist on hard copies of everything they do to you/medications, et al., while you were hospitalized.



And if they refuse, you tell them that you are bringing your robot support dog to stay in the room with you at all times…

In light of what is overwhelming the unvaxxed now, it is likely time for us all to be prepared for anything. And make sure your loved ones are prepared as well.

Here’s my re-post substack below from last August, with the info…and again, many thanks to my friend, Heather B for her help putting this out there for us all…and there’s more info in this stack as well…

and here are some forms for your pets and animals…you never have to vax them again - and please don’t…it’s all a lie…it’s always been a disgusting grift…



