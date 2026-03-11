Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5dEdited

I would get the old vax for him so he could integrate...and I say that while hating all vaccines. My vet here wrote me an exception letter for my little chihuahua because she had seizures from her first one.... but it's at the county level to get an exception and most counties won't allow that. It's obvious they don't want us to have pets. Can't have any joy in this life. Jerks!

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
5d

It is outrageous that they force people to inject their pets with these poisons in order to have them neutered! I really can't stand this reality or the stupidity of billions of humans that do this type of thing.

THE RABIES "VIRUS" DOES NOT EVEN EXIST!! These viruses are a complete medical fiction. It makes me so angry what is happening on this earth. https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/08/rabies-the-virus-of-fear

Having said that, I do think you should have him neutered if that is the only way you feel you can integrate him into the rest of the family. I would purchase the homoepathic immunization aid to give him before and/or afterward. You can ask them for instructions on how to give them this remedy to mitigate any nasty response.

Here is the one for dogs: https://homeopathicremediesonline.com/product/canine-immunization-aid-professional-formulas-available/

This is the one for cats: https://homeopathicremediesonline.com/product/feline-immunization-aid-professional-formulas-available/

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3 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
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