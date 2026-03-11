I’ve been on the phone for two days straight, calling all vet clinics and the low-cost spay/neuter facilities that I’ve used a lot, for over two decades…asking what rabies vax they are using and mandating for having an animal fixed.



I’ve gotten the information from all of them now and they are all using the Nobivax…I’m even having a debate with a guy I’ve known for years at Texas Litter Control who spay and neuter over 500 animals a week. He is not looking at the videos and articles I’m sending him, which is obvious from his self-righteous responses to me, but I am still trying to get through to him, in an attempt to stop this pet/animal death march. I’ve gotten the names of people at the top of the clinics and have sent the horrific info on Nobivac to them. I know, seems insane to even bother…It will likely fall on deaf ears, but I gave it a shot. No pun intended.



I finally called a vet close by that I’ve used a lot. I had an idea and he has always been pretty great. I asked him if he had any of the earlier rabies vaxxes and which ones they might be. He said he had some PureVax left on the shelf. I got the manufacturer’s name and looked it up. Of course, all vaxxes are poison, but all of mine have been vaxxed with the same PureVax for decades, and were ok, so, he said he would use the PureVax brand if I wanted to bring Greystoke in for neutering. I booked an appt. in case I got the nerve up to do it. But I’m still conflicted.

I did some research on PureVax…and I won’t bore you with the info unless you want it? But it is the lesser of the evils and I would opt for the one year lower dose, maybe…?

So, what do I do? You know how OCD I am about animals and their welfare…I almost feel the window closing to safely spay or neuter an animal ever again. And I feel like I could easily integrate Greystoke into the bursting colony if he is neutered…and this could be the last chance I would have to get the previous (less poisonous) vax. UGH.

Please advise? What would you do? I have a tentative appt. for him on the 20th. now that he is healed…and doing great! should I keep it?



I thought I would share this angst with you…just in case you might find yourself in a fix like I am, I thought you might be able to do the same - maybe ask your vet to put aside the older vaxxes for future ref? My guess is that some of the vets still have PureVax in stock, or whatever other less lethal vax they had been using for years. I’m going to ask him to do that for us - and for any other rescue kidz that will likely show up in the future…OMG…as if rescue wasn’t hard enough.

My heart goes out to all the animals and the owners who have no clue…the carnage is already showing up…be still my heart.



In the meantime…Tennessee is trying its best - they did try to stop the chemtrails over TN - and we all know why they couldn’t - it’s a deep state depop military Op to poison and kill us all…but they seem to be more awake than other states - and hats off to Janice on this attempt to ban mRNA vaccines in humans and animals. We love her!

If enacted, the measure would make it illegal for any individual—including licensed physicians, nurses, or veterinarians—to administer an injection containing mRNA vaccine material.

Tennessee would become one of the first U.S. states to enact a state-level prohibition on the administration of mRNA vaccine technology to both humans and animals.



thanks to Jon Fleetwood for this post…

This angst is so familiar…sounding the alarm all over again like we did when we begged our loved ones not to get the clot shots…OMG - and now they come to us for help with vax injuries and turbo cancers for mitigation and protocols…insane…and it doesn’t end…it only closes in…I can’t even…



I know, it seems as if I’m not coping at all. And maybe I’m not…but, I have an excuse. My compounding pharmacy for my bioidentical hormones screwed up my order and I’ve been without them for about a week now…and I’m more of a hot mess than ever. Hot flashes for dayz…feeling very unsettled and on the ledge…🤪 and I won’t have them until the 17th…earliest…send me strength and “cooling” vibes…and pray I don’t end up in jail for homicide before the 17th?



Okay…thanks for the vent…maybe some valuable ideas for future animal vaxxing? And you don’t want to know the new horrors I’ve dug up that are here, happening and so many more that are coming our way…I’m not even going there…you don’t want to know…

Diva…still hissing and growling…overwhelmed and exhausted…flashing and dashing…over and out…



”Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance.”



Hang in there frenzzz…