Blaze Nathan
8h

This is so heartbreaking, and more people need to be informed!! How do we get the truth out to the Veterinarians? They are as brainwashed as all Medical "professionals" are!

3h

"The USDA Silently Approved Experimental Self-Amplifying mRNA Injections For Dogs & Cats — With NO Real Safety Testing."

~Nicolas Hulscher

Veterinarians are injecting Merck’s Nobivac NXT for rabies, flu & FLV.

Pets are likely shedding samRNA onto humans across the country.

Merck has launched a new series of vaccines called Nobivac NXT, widely available across North America.

They use self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) technology:

Nobivac NXT Rabies Vaccine

Nobivac NXT Feline FeLV Leukemia Vaccine

Nobivac NXT Canine Flu # H3N2 Vaccine

The critical, common-sense approach people need to consider: As an sa-mRNA vaccine, it is designed to replicate inside the dog's body, creating the "imprint" of either rabies, leukemia or flu.

A vaccinated dog or cat licks its owner—on hands, face, or an open wound—this replicating genetic material poses a transmission risk. Potentially contributing to the spread of the rabies, leukemia or flu blueprint to humans.

The expert, holistic veterinarian Dr Will Falconer DVM, has nothing reassuring to convey..."Nobody knows. Nobody's really looked at that."

We are injecting our pets with a replicating RNA vaccine for diseases, with side effects that mirror the disease itself & no one has bothered to investigate the potential for lateral transmission to humans.

This lab-created RNA replicates inside the body. Once injected, each separate vaccine produces either rabies, leukemia or flu (virus proteins that trigger the immune system) — and this RNA spreads throughout the body, including vital organs & the brain.

There Were No Long Term Robust Safety Studies...

🔴Merck's Nobivac NXT Rabies sa-mRNA was only studied in a small number of animals for 14 days & at the end of the trial 35 of 38 animals were euthanized.

🔴Research was carried out by Merck's own intervet, not publicly available or peer reviewed.

🔴There were no independent long term safety studies & no transparency.

This isn't science or health or medicine. This is profit marketing & you & your pets are the uncontrolled experiment.

The fast-tracked RNA technology proved to be an absolute disaster & deadly to humans with the COVID vaccines. Now it’s being pushed onto our pets.

https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2031369493096591501?s=20

