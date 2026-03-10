I’ve spent all morning trying to find a place to have Greystoke neutered…even the holistic vets have no clue what’s going on…



I thought I had posted this, I was referencing it for some more info - and found it in my drafts…and realized that it was critical to share, even though I may have posted about it before? Never hurts to repeat a warning such as this, esp. for new scribers.

USDA Approves Self-Amplifying mRNA for Cats & Dogs, Humans at Risk!



USDA approves self-amplifying mRNA for cats & dogs, humans at risk! Merck's Nobivax NXT is online, vets are injecting, potential transmission risks soar. Untested, unknown consequences…



We know exactly what they are doing…



It’s important to keep this information hidden because if the public knew the truth, nobody would let their pet get this vaccine…or any vaccine…

It will be a mad search for holistic vets that know what’s really going on…but it is becoming critical now that we find a way around the culling of our pets…

I knew this was rolled out in Canada last June and coming to a vet near you - well they are here and approved now. I’ve warned about it before but it should be repeated, now that it is on the shelf and mandated.

Vaccinations which used to be somewhat benign, but still poison and mostly unnecessary - not even remotely “safe and effective” either - are being replaced by dangerously risky mRNA. And as we know they are mandatory for any animal that needs to see a vet for anything…and they require it for neuter and spay.

CFIA hides veterinary adverse event reports for Merck’s new mRNA rabies shots. (article included in the link below from 2nd Smartest Guy…and the original article is below…)

So few people have any clue about this. But for those who are aware, don’t go to the corporate vet clinics. They are difficult to find, but seek holistic veterinarians if there are any in your vicinity. Check this website and support holistic pet providers as much as you can: https://ahvma.org/find-a-holistic-veterinarian/

I could only find one that is remotely close to me and they are clueless about any of this - if anyone knows of another directory, please post in the comments…

Over-vaccinating and destruction of our beloved pets with constant injections called boosters.👇

https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1891263408156151951?s=20

Rabies vax is one of the worst and now it is deadly - and they know it…there has not been a rabies case for 14 years…it’s a deadly grift…no vaccines are safe now…NONE…as if they ever were…

https://x.com/gaye_gallops/status/1950579030844919938?s=20

And this might come in handy…to avoid as many visits as possible…





Here’s the original Scoop’s substack on the RNA for pets…

There aren’t’ many listings near me, but you can start here and look by location…

https://www.ahvma.org/find-a-holistic-veterinarian/#!directory/map/



I know that Peggy Hall had a substack on holistic vets…if anyone has it please post in the comments. If I ever come up for some chemtrail air here, I’ll search for it and add it to this stack...but, keep in mind, they are clueless about this abomination too…



It will be a heavy lift to try and red-pill vet clinics worldwide…and the info will never get out there in time to stop the carnage…where’s the emoji for your heart sinking?

Greystoke may have his big beautiful ballz for the rest of his life at this rate…

Onward…

Diva…over and out…hissing and growling…



Here’s Merck’s website on it - such lies…and remember these are for the flu and colds too…all jabs will be self-replicating, hideous and much more dangerous from now on…they have even started doing ths hots into the limbs, knowing how lethal they are. So the dogs and cats get sick, but they don’t die, they just have to have their legs amputated…I kid you not…seeing reports on this…the ghoulz are coming in hard and fast…



https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/hub/nobivac/nobivac-nxt/

