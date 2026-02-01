Not such a "Great Value" after all - plastic and silicone in our food...of course there is...don't forget to strain your sugar...good grief...Pasheen StonebrookeFeb 01, 202614104ShareDiana PATRIOTS ARE UNITED❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏@DianaT192They are putting plastic and silicone in our food. 4:50 PM · Feb 1, 2026 · 565 Views1 Reply · 5 Reposts · 9 LikesBut hey, thanks, MAHA…a new food pyramid…and whole milk (when you should have been fighting for “raw” milk…don’t get me started…14104SharePrevious
I think her demonstration would've been more legit had she used an unopened bag of sugar. Who knows but what she put that stuff in there. Don't get me wrong, I do NOT trust the foods we're eating. But I would rather have seen an unopened bag of sugar used. Of course, she could've opened it, put something in it, then sealed it back up. Maybe I'll do this experiment myself.
😡 How unEthical is THAT??? They mangle Ethics "legally" at every turn. It's okay to spray "organic" foods with toxins that keep the produce looking fresh - and still call it "organic."
Bet the ingredients list does not mention those things.