🙏Prayers up for James…it is so terrifying and agonizing to have to do this. There was a time that you were able to disappear, at least for awhile, and you are never sure if it’s safe to come back up - wondering if and when the heat might be off, but I don’t think that you actually CAN “go dark” anymore. The track and trace tech is so unimaginably advanced…but I really hope he has a place of safety…we owe him a lot…

It is so easy to tick off the wrong ghoul…could this be the story that triggered the wrong Epstein monster? And as we know, there are monsters around every corner…



Here's his previous post…

and this

“I’m not suicidal. Pray for me.”

Those were the chilling words James O’Keefe just posted—just weeks after exposing one of the largest insurance companies in America. Let’s connect the dots. In March, O’Keefe released undercover footage of State Farm VP Haden Kirkpatrick—recorded during what appeared to be a Tinder date—where he casually admitted to manipulating California regulators into approving a 22% homeowners insurance rate hike. The threat? Cancel policies if they didn’t comply.

State Farm fired Kirkpatrick and claimed he didn’t represent their values. But here’s the real issue: That footage exposed a playbook used by corporate elites to rig policy in their favor. The media ignored it. The regulators stayed quiet. And O’Keefe kept digging.

Now, a few weeks later, he sends out a cryptic warning to the world. This isn’t about politics anymore. It’s about what happens to people who shine a light where the system doesn’t want it.

Ask yourself: Why isn’t the media covering this? Why do whistleblowers like O’Keefe get silenced while the corrupt get protected? And why are we STILL waiting on the Epstein files?

If anything happens to James, we will not forget. We will not look away. And we will hold every one of these power players accountable.

you're in our thoughts and prayers, James…



I'll be adding more info as I find it…the good, bad and the ugly…



O'Keefe posted T-7 in his "going dark" post. And he also posted this right before going dark...he will surface, seemingly, in 7 days, but laying low until then...

James O’Keefe plays this clip of Elon Musk saying “What I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. What I see all over the place is people who care about looking good while doing evil. F*ck them”

Has inspired more federal WHISTLEBLOWERS to come forward!

“That's remarkable because a couple of whistleblowers and insiders were so inspired by him saying that. They were on the verge. They were on the fence of blowing the whistle of giving the information, and now they're willing to do it as a result of what Elon said. Big things coming at OMG. We're producing a lot early next week. Stay tuned.”

and for the sake of reporting everything we can find, especially first-hand info…we k now O'Keefe has been controversial. Going to the Grove and then reporting that there's nothing to report? It was a bd idea to go…you stay far away from those ghoulz, IMO. But,, I too, learned the hard way…so there's that.



James does like the drama and would really love to be a rock star, but I'm so aware of being caught up in the net, affiliating with groups, opening up to people that are gathering information on YOU and gatekeeping and setting you up for getting "listed." It's one of the reasons I left the UFO stage/circuit, long ago, and I have no intention of ever returning. I stepped into the vipers nest and was never able to get back out…I have a recent shocking reveal - a nefarious and chilling substack on the "current" UFO hellscape (if I ever have time to post it)



Admittedly, I have serious trust issues with just about everyone…and I try to stay fluid…and report all sides, so here we go…



I caught this post about someone who attended an O'Keefe "event." Thought it was important to include…no one is beyond scrutiny…and our eyes should be wide open on it all…and on everyone…



Here's what M Kingsley from Good Eagle TV posted: and the pics - one from the party



James O’Keefe works in conjunction with the Flynn network.

(many have valid and pointy questions about Flynn too)



Kinglsey again:

It has been alleged that he collects LOTS more information than he reveals. He and his team use that information as leverage or blackmail for politically sensitive operations. Basically, he’s a gatekeeper, intel operative. I attended his OMG launch party. It seriously was a HUGE disappointment. We were led to believe it would be a networking opportunity for citizen journalists. It was nothing but the opposite. It was LOUD, just like at a dance nightclub in NYC. It was HOT. The doors were open all night. It was EXPENSIVE. And it was a broadway production, complete with a stage, boy band routines, O’Keefe dressed in costume, honey pots, and an after party. O’Keefe wore sunglasses all night, Nike shoes, an FBI HAT!, and a bulletproof vest on the OUTSIDE of his shirt.

. Elizabeth Potter was kicked out for yelling obscenities to the dictator, Flynn operative in Lee County named Michael Thompson. I tried to smooth it out with a crew member of O’Keefe before Elizabeth got booted. He explained to me that O’Keefe isn’t a politically involved person. I found that to be an odd statement. Despite the constant cameras out filming, and the professional camera crew, my getting less than one minute of footage caused a stir. Unbelievable! It was a citizen journalist event! Basically, by the end of the night. I could see that I was at a mafioso style party. There were goons in suits watching the crowd, and hot babes, kind of like at seedy strip clubs. This was in no way set up for all ages of people to socialize and exchange ideas and numbers. We were there for them to collect our information on the sign in sheet, and for THEIR professional camera crews to film our identities, imo. I felt like a free extra in an O’Keefe production. He isn’t really that prolific at getting us new intel. He’s just an actor who is good at being an intel operative, gatekeeper, imo. For such a HUGE crew, they put out less than most small accounts.



"Appearing good while being evil" applies to nearly every politician, regardless of party…and many, many so-called influencers. It is a mind field…

Whistleblowers rising, swamp shaking? Operatives operating?

I'm willing to give the benefit of the doubt, for now…



I'll report it all…you can decide…

Just trying to keep it real…

check back for more updates…it's one story to watch, IMO


