John Bryan, Prince Andrew’s Crisis adviser…

'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“was pissed. He was lying about f**cking underage girls.”

Virginia Giuffre, one of those underage girls, died on April 25th after reportedly committing suicide. Her father, Sky Roberts, has publicly denied death by suicide: "There’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”