Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
doug's avatar
doug
40m

The truth, will out

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8m

Timing is part of 5th generation warfare against the mind. No news here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture