John Bryan, Prince Andrew’s Crisis adviser…
https://x.com/infowars/status/1920244013686534469
'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
“was pissed. He was lying about f**cking underage girls.”
Virginia Giuffre, one of those underage girls, died on April 25th after reportedly committing suicide. Her father, Sky Roberts, has publicly denied death by suicide: "There’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”
The truth, will out
Timing is part of 5th generation warfare against the mind. No news here.