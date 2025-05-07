Attorney Tom Renz Reveals How AG Pam Bondi Recently Represented Pfizer, Smothering Hopes That She Will Prosecute The COVID Death Jab Pushers For Their Crimes Against Humanity.

This A Major Conflict Of Interest...

Is She Blackmailed?

"It Doesn't Take 100 Days To Put A Case Together Against A Pedophile Child Rapist On The Epstein List."

I keep thinking maybe one of James O’Keefe’s reveals is about Blondie being compromised/threatened? They are likely all threatened, compromised and captured, in which case we will not see any arrests or prosecutions against anyone…for anything. Keeping an eye out for the O’Keefe drop. Citizen journalists are the only real source of information - those with the ability to prosecute will always obfuscate and cave…

In the meantime,

A third batch of Epstein court docs just dropped — over 400 pages. Hillary & Bill Clinton’s names appear again, along with Harvey Weinstein, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz.

Handwritten logs…

Underage victims…

Global trafficking…

The cover-up is unraveling...not that it matters…

TIME FOR ARRESTS - that will never happen…

White House has said it has “no specific timeline” for the release of the remaining Epstein files…ok, Blondie…we are getting the picture. It’s safer to piss off the American people…got it…

Everything is destroyed anyway by now, any hard evidence about Epstein is at the bottom of a burn pit with Hunter’s laptop and Weiner’s laptop…

FBI Deputy Director,

Before he was Dep Director was blowing the whistle on the FBI, calling it the most powerful and corrupt law enforcement agency on the planet—saying evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's safe went missing after the FBI raid. Comer has said the same…they were destroyed…corroborated that the safe is missing. Currently, any scraps that might be left on the Epstein files are being sanitized by the same people who claimed they wanted it released. Releasing the full Epstein files would also bring down the FBI and the DOJ, and most of the corrupt politicians in DC.



”So Sorry, we must protect “national security.” They call me Blondie, Pam Blondi

My spidey sense tells me that Blondie is the Gatekeeper from Hell…is that what James has for us? His trailer for the reveal has Pfizer and a quick photo of young Blondie, if you can slow it down and catch it…that would for sure be a big problem for James…the one who could arrest the criminals is a crimal herself, poised to “eliminate” HIM? That wouldl definitely call for going dark…remember Virginia G?



So, today - James O’Keefe, who is evidently still alive, will drop his reveals…let’s hope he has the goods from the Epstein safe that disappeared? I can dream, can’t I?

And the beat goes on…

And I know it seems like a drop in the ocean, but…the targeting of innocent civilians is, at least, on the radar now…all over social media, TIs are speaking out, risking a lot, (there’s a powerful and courageous community on X) and once we get past Havana syndrome, which is less than the tip of this massive iceberg, we might be able to blow the whole thing wide open…

So, on a promising note, since we are all TIs now, four members of Targeted Justice were in DC and met with over 40 lawmakers about the targeting programs, presenting a mountain of documents, videos of TIs, and hard evidence about these hideous programs…we thank them for their courage and heroic efforts on our behalf…



Here’s their X post:



Targeted Justice on The Hill!!

Targeted Justice Freedom Team in Washington DC knocking on doors:

Dr Ber, Dr. Priester, Ana Toledo, Jill, and RL are in DC talking to Congressmen and Senators. We are working hard for every targeted individual.

We are here to expose and advocate for the shut down of the targeting program, the most heinous form of government weaponization.

On Monday, our team visited more than 40 offices of Congressmen and Senators.

We are working hard for you, to expose and shut down the targeting program.



Amazing people…

Richard Lighthouse

It might just be time for a revolution…anyone know where those hundreds of surface to air missiles are that were smuggled into the states over the past four years?



more (torture) to come…

and sorry if there are any typos…moving fast, no time to check it…feel free to let me know in comments and I’ll do any necessary edits? Thx, frenzzz…