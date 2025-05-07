Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
8m

Blonde Pam? Damn!! That would explain the delays in taking the damn mRNAs off the market. Big blackmail pharma.

We’ll break the whole Fn secrets wide open and we will deal with the consequences.

Maybe we need Matt Gaitz as AG?

Maybe a revolution of finally locking some people up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture