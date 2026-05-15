all on our dime, of course…



Great analysis by Norton - the vid below…

It was glaringly obvious…the bully has been begging…they went there on their hands and knees begging for their goods - just business...rare earth minerals…chips…etc.

This summit in China was a surrender meeting from the US for losing the trade war, and billionaires sucking up to try and continue to enrich themselves. China ignored the tariffs.



Maybe China can slow down the MIC?



I don’t recall China ever starting a forever war, do you? As controlling as Xi is over his people, they don’t send their young men to the slaughter of war — for decades — they build their infrastructure and manufacturing, having the largest middle class of any country, as controlled and obedient as they are, but I don’t think they’ve ever bombed anyone, have they? The Iran insanity is costing us 2 Billion a day…and the war crimes are off the rails…and Trump and Hegseth and Israel are chomping at the bit to send in ground troops…



The US will use anything they are given to build weapons - to be used against China…the ME…and the world. China should give them nothing!! Running Out of Weapons? Restricting the supply of rare earth minerals to the warmongering Israel, USA and Europe might bring a little more peace on Earth.

They always paint China as the greatest evil on this Earth and wage economic war on them, and now they beg for China's supply of rare earths, manufacturing expertise, and their gigantic consumer market. Economic coercion and bullying only works on smaller nations who have no choice but to bend the knee to US hegemony…



And Trump has yet to honor any of his deals. He betrays everyone, especially the American people…I’m sure Xi knows this…



In the 19th century the English forced their opium on China. Now Trump forces a jumbo jet full of greedy rich hustlers on Xi Jinping — the unelected thieves who really rule the US. That was a long flight for all of these hideous vampires…



Trump doesn’t even think about any of the struggles of the American people…financial enrichment of family and friends...that's all Trump thinks about..





And no one in China has been displaced or starved for resources from their Data Centers…



China has a rule where they don’t build a new data center unless they have the energy capacity in place to support it.



That’s probably why they currently have 36 new nuclear power plants under construction.



America’s deep state is so obsessed with “winning” the AI race that all the geniuses calling the shots here said “build, build, build! And let’s stay under the radar for as long as we can. We’ll worry about the grid and water shortages later!” And fuck those people who have lost their water and electricity and homes…



And, of course, we don’t have even one single new nuclear power station under construction.



The US has only built 3 new nuclear reactors in the last 13 years, while at the same time we’ve also decommissioned 12.



Meanwhile China has brought 13 new reactors online in that time period and they haven’t decommissioned any.

And have any of these greedy geniuses considered what happens if there’s not enough water to cool the nuke plants? Of course not…



Sorry to “drone” on about these centers…but when Fink mentions drones, I get triggered…we’ve seen the dry run for the slaughterbots…





and WTH is this?



BIZARRE: Dozens of empty Self-Driving AI Waymos swarmed Atlanta cul-de-sacs for hours…just the start of a mobile fleet of surveillance vehicles?





https://rumble.com/v79w5qe-bizarre-dozens-of-empty-self-driving-ai-waymos-swarmed-atlanta-cul-de-sacs-.html

Cars with nowhere to go, data centers with nothing to say. We're piling up leveling up so impressively…



remember Left Behind? Obama’s movie on Netflix?



Anyone else checking for the terminator coming up the driveway?



Okay…I’m done here…thanks for the rant…Drops…over and out…