Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
2d

OMG the Waymos are hilarious. I have always said A.I. is actually A.S. (artificial stupidity). The idea that a computer can run the world WITHOUT CONSCIOUSNESS is the Oligarchs biggest mistake. A.I. is not, and will never be, Conscious! Humanity as a whole is not that intelligent (caused by programming to dumb down) but if they stopped the brainwashing, we might become a super-intelligent species. I know quite a few of those right now, but unfortunately the masses need to deprogram in order to catch up.

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
2d

I think maybe what our government wants to learn from China is: more surveillance techniques and how to lobotomize citizens into compliance. Which is what AI is for... so the race is for the control grid. But yes, China has waged war many times. They took Tibet ,Mongolia, and a province of Vietnam by invasion for example. And they have invaded Taiwan several times over the years. Traditionally they were quite war like.

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