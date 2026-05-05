You’re not alone if you are convinced that nothing with happen. We have longed for a moment like this, but we’re fresh out of hopium at this point.



But here’s a good reminder as to why at least one hideous head should be put in a flea infested cage and have his tongue cut out…

And let’s not forget that the vax death march was a Military Op…it’s been the “cover” for it all…

It’s the Federal government’s war agencies like the DOD and Pentagon who own the majority of C19 “vaccine” patents.



So, Military Ops are the way to go…

Military Authority…Military Authority…that’s right, you can’t argue with THAT!

Speaking of Military Ops…what’s new on the AI Data Center scene…the rapidly unfolding nightmare of control grid nightmares…



Who would have guessed? Military Authority…and again…you CAN’T, and you don’t DARE, argue with THAT!



Governments are now classifying massive AI data centers as “military operations,” quietly stripping communities of any power to stop them.



Local control is disappearing fast. And it’s being replaced by national security justifications as residents are locked out of decisions that are quickly reshaping entire communities.



Project Matador in Texas alone is expected to use up to 96 billion kWh annually—nearly half of all residential electricity in the state. And it’s just one of hundreds that are moving forward right now. In Louisiana, locals describe chaos as Meta’s expansion drives up costs and disrupts daily life. Now in Utah, the Stratos Project, backed by Kevin O’Leary and fast-tracked by Gov. Spencer Cox’s military authority, is bypassing public input entirely.



Meanwhile, the technology these centers power is already raising alarms, including vehicles that can override drivers in real time through facial recognition systems.



This is happening now. Watch what’s unfolding around the country before it reaches your area.

Box Elder County in Utah just approved today Kevin O’Leary’s biggest data center in the world.



It’s not about national security when a Canadian is building in Utah.



46 sq miles. 9GW. Lies about the water usage. Forced through by the guv…



This is how the vote went in Utah yesterday regarding the data center.



County commissioner told the citizens to “grow up” as they expressed their displeasure with the data center…



Our voices mean nothing to them…the compromised politicians don’t mind taking a little heat from the enslaved citizens - small price to pay for the bribes and kickbacks they are getting for destroying our lives…



fighting back sure is futile…and pack all of this in with the oil and food shortages that are coming…



And many of the data centers are located where massive DEW fires took place over the past few years. But, hey, they had to clear millions of acres somehow. And we thought solar farms and windmills were bad…boy did they ever show us.

This is all per Trump's Executive Order signed July 2025



The betrayals never end, and of course, the Trump family is heavily invested in the Data Centers, as they were in Big pHARMa for the Covid Scam, and still are, for all the new — hundreds of mRNA vaxxes — rolling out without pause…



Where was I? Oh yeah…the Data Centers…

They will be clandestine military command and control centers that have embedded autonomous drone forces…for enforcement…

Drops saw this water war coming in April of ‘24 - and okay, I admit it, this stack got a bit snarky, but I was seriously ticked off at this Hydra sighting, knowing that a water shortage was coming soon and watching their delight with our next round of suffering. The next big play in the destruction of all biological life on Earth…take their water…





I think that’s enough trauma for one day, don’t you? Sorry, frenzzz, I’m looking for some good news…but not finding much…



Diva…over and out…